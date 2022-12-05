Read full article on original website
Obituary – Eddie Wheeler
Eddie Glynn Wheeler took his first breath in heaven on December 9. His family takes comfort in knowing he was greeted in heaven by his loving wife, Mary Ann Beard Wheeler, as well as his parents, his older brother, C.L. Wheeler, and his son-in-law, Dewayne Winn. Funeral services for Mr....
KLTV
Emory restaurant goes up in flames - clipped version
No reports of any injuries at this time; we have reached out to the fire chief for more information. (photos shared by Northeast Texas Media on Facebook) SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course. Updated: 5 hours ago. SFA’s construction management students started building these tiny homes...
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
Judith Diane Cummings Wright
Judith Diane Cummings Wright, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Judith was born on March 7, 1944, in Delano,...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
KLTV
Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular East Texas restaurant caught fire last night with customers still inside. It happened at Sidekicks restaurant on TX-19 in Emory during the Friday dinner rush. “I hate to see what my parents worked hard for. I grew up here. This was my whole life,”...
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
inforney.com
5 ways to enjoy Christmas lights this weekend in Tyler
There are multiple Christmas lights displays across East Texas. If you are looking for some Tyler-specific spots to enjoy this weekend, check out this list of five ways to enjoy Christmas lights in the city. Lights in the Rose Garden. The Tyler Rose Garden is illuminated to celebrate the Christmas...
easttexasradio.com
Christmas At Heritage Park In Sulphur Springs
Christmas in Heritage Park in Sulphur Springs will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, Dec 10. Admission is $3; children under seven are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
Nancy Ann Herman
Mrs. Nancy Ann Herman, age 82, of Como, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born on December 2, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late, Henry Packard White and Nancy Hutchinson White. Nancy graduated high school and attended...
Beloved East Texas family-owned restaurant burns down, fundraiser set up for employees who lost their jobs
EMORY, Texas — A beloved East Texas family-owned and operated restaurant burned down Friday evening after a fire started in the attic. Sidekick's, located along Highway 19 in Emory, has been serving its community for around 12 to 13 years. Danielle Patton, a manager at the restaurant and granddaughter...
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
sachsenews.com
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.
Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
KLTV
Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have reopened the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon. According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS went to the scene. Westbound lanes were closed for awhile, but as of 5:45 are open again.
KLTV
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers
This is the fourth in a series of program impacts conducted by the Family & Community Health Extension agent. Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family and Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family and Community Health program.
