South Carolina State

South Carolina governor requests TikTok ban on state government devices

By Sophie Brams
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Governor Henry McMaster on Monday requested that TikTok be banned from use on all state government electronic devices.

In a letter to the South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams, McMaster asked that the social media platform be permanently removed and access blocked from devices managed by the department.

“Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses,” Gov. McMaster said in the letter. “Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States.”

The Department of Administration’s responsibilities includes managing mobile devices, computers, and other online devices at state agencies to help agencies “efficiently and securely” carry out government functions, with a particular focus on cybersecurity.

However, the governor’s office said a number of state agencies do not utilize the shared services overseen by the department.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of state agencies who continue to operate in a silo,” McMaster wrote. “I ask that you provide my office with a listing of state agencies for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.”

The request follows similar action by the Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, who implemented a ban on TikTok on state government-issued devices, citing security concerns over the company’s Chinese-based owner.

Murdaugh asks for motive after 1.2M ‘document dump’

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Lawyers for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion Tuesday requesting the state to disclose what they will argue Murdaugh’s motive was for allegedly killing his wife and son as both sides prepare for the January murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife and son at […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
South Carolina part of multi-state settlement with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a multi-state settlement with used car dealer CarMax on Monday, which will require the company to provide additional safety information on vehicles it is selling. CarMax will be required “to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles” prior to […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
1.4 million tax rebates issued to South Carolinians in first round, SCDOR reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday. The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17. According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks among the world

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina man who shot father in head denied parole

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
SCFCA releases all-state teams & players for 2022 season

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association (SCFCA) released their all-state teams and players for the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. Below are our local players from Class 5A down to Class 1A. Class 5A: Nathan Thompson – Conway – OL Nathan Schuessler – Carolina Forest WR Daniel Deneen – St. James – […]
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

