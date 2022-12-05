Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Football: Stroud finishes 3rd in Heisman votingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Bailey expected to become tight ends coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
USC's Caleb Williams Wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; Stetson Bennett Fourth
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finishes fourth in Heisman voting.
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Why This Year's Heisman Vote Was My Toughest in 25 Years
Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman in a landslide, but I cast my ballot for another outstanding quarterback.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed
Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wisconsin football star Nick Herbig, Big Ten’s sack leader, makes NFL Draft announcement
Wisconsin football won’t have arguably their best defender for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State. Linebacker Nick Herbig revealed on Saturday via social media that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after leading the Big Ten in sacks. He’s played his final game for the program. This is what he had to say […] The post Wisconsin football star Nick Herbig, Big Ten’s sack leader, makes NFL Draft announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stetson Bennett's Parents, Kirby Smart Discuss his Journey
Stetson Bennett's parents, Denise and Stetson, joined their son in New York for the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. They, and Kirby Smart, helped to tell his story.
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
This Salvation Army kettle celebration just cost Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott $26,522 total
The Dallas Cowboys star tandem of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be looking for some sort of financial salvation at the moment after the NFL fined them for their touchdown celebration against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. The...
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gophers land standout WR Corey Crooms in transfer portal
The Gophers land one of the best receivers from the MAC.
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022
The Baltimore Ravens will square off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Ravens-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore leads the AFC North with an 8-4 record, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Ravens vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 12/11/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons make intriguing QB addition amid looming shift from Marcus Mariota to Desmond Ridder
With an eye on their future, the Atlanta Falcons reportedly are going to go from Marcus Mariota as their starter to rookie Desmon Ridder, beginning in Week 14‘s game against the New Orleans Saints on the road. But ahead of the Saints game, the Falcons made another decision on their quarterback room by adding Logan Woodside to the mix, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.
