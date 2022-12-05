Read full article on original website
Kyler Rehm, Anderson French lead Red Land past York Suburban
Kyler Rehm led the way Friday as Red Land down York Suburban 51-40 in the York Suburban Tip-Off. Red Land will face Fleetwood at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the tournament title game. Rehm had 21 points in the win Friday, and Anderson French had 11. Elijah Espinoza added six.
