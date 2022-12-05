Read full article on original website
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Ruling on Pa. firefighters’ deaths awaits police investigation: coroner
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
Pa. man dies after getting hurt while burning trash, coroner says
A Bucks County man died of injuries he suffered while burning trash, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The 59-year-old was hurt about 10:30 a.m. Friday at his home in Durham Township, outside Riegelsville, and was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, officials said.
Pa. firefighters ID’d after being killed in house fire that’s being called a crime scene
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say two firefighters died in a house fire where a body was found, but two people who lived in the home got out safely. The slain firefighters were identified as members of the volunteer New Tripoli Fire Company, Assistant Fire...
Attempted homicide suspect found guilty of shooting man 4 times, fracturing his skull
A jury found a Lancaster man guilty Wednesday of shooting a man four times last year, inflicting physical and mental pain he continues to struggle with today, prosecutors said. Daijour L. Stennett, 32, shot a man in his left shoulder, left side, right shoulder and the back of his head...
Passenger killed in Interstate 81 crash identified: police
A Wayne woman has been identified as the passenger who died in a crash just off Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to police. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey was in a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by 82-year-old Albert Massey, headed southbound on the interstate in Guilford Township around 1:14 p.m., according to state police.
Fallen Pa. firefighters escorted by police, first-responders: photos
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County coroner’s office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
Services set for Pa. firefighters who died after getting trapped in house
A joint public memorial service was announced Saturday for the two New Tripoli Fire Co. firefighters killed while responding to a house fire Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, will be remembered during the service set for Saturday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium of Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Road in New Tripoli, a community in Lehigh County’s Heidelberg Township.
Pa. high school sees a series of outbursts, fights, raising safety concerns: report
According to 6ABC, a series of unruly outbursts and constant fights among high schoolers at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Delaware County, has administrators and police in a desperate attempt to figure out how to bring tempers down. In fact, teachers and staff have said the recent brawls...
Philadelphia must remove box around Christopher Columbus statue: court
PHILADELPHIA — The plywood box enclosing the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Park must be removed by the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday. It’s the latest development in the lengthy battle over the statue. It became a flash point and was covered...
Jordy Bowers, Tristen Waters lead Bishop McDevitt past York Suburban
Jordy Bowers and Tristen Waters led the way Saturday as Bishop McDevitt took down York Suburban 62-46. Bowers had 17 points and Waters had 16. Rico Scott, a night after catching a touchdown in the 4A state title win, added 10 for the Crusaders.
Gracen Nutt, Alaina Sweet lead Mechanicsburg past Cedar Crest
Gracen Nutt and Alaina Sweet combined to help lead Mechanicsburg to a 32-23 win over Cedar Crest Saturday. Nutt and Sweet each had eight points. Jayden Eager added seven points for the Wildcats.
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Kyler Rehm’s 13 points not enough for Red Land against Fleetwood in York Suburban Tip-Off
Kyler Rehm had 13 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for Red Land as it fell, 62-44, to Fleetwood in the title game of the York Suburban Tip-Off. Anderson French and Trey Slayton each added six points for the Patriots. Red Land fell to 1-2 while Fleetwood moved to...
‘We had 364 days’: Bishop McDevitt wins second state title, throttles Aliquippa in 4A title rematch
MECHANICSBURG — Every time Bishop McDevitt senior lineman Riley Robell opened his phone for the last calendar year, he would see the same image. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
QB Ryan Palmieri leads Pine-Richland, once 1-3, to victory over Imhotep Charter for state 5A football crown
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Overcoming frustration and adversity was a hallmark of the Pine-Richland football team throughout a season that started with a 1-3 record and later morphed into a District 7, 5A championship. So, what more could the Rams do for an encore?. They squandered two golden scoring...
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
Eagles vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 14
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the New York Giants in NFL Week 14 action at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
