PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in Interstate 81 crash identified: police

A Wayne woman has been identified as the passenger who died in a crash just off Interstate 81 in Franklin County on Wednesday, according to police. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey was in a 2020 Toyota Rav4, driven by 82-year-old Albert Massey, headed southbound on the interstate in Guilford Township around 1:14 p.m., according to state police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Services set for Pa. firefighters who died after getting trapped in house

A joint public memorial service was announced Saturday for the two New Tripoli Fire Co. firefighters killed while responding to a house fire Wednesday. Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, will be remembered during the service set for Saturday, Dec. 17, in the auditorium of Northwestern Lehigh Middle School, 6636 Northwest Road in New Tripoli, a community in Lehigh County’s Heidelberg Township.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
PennLive.com

3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

Eagles vs. Giants prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 14

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the New York Giants in NFL Week 14 action at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, commencing at 1 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
