2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Ivan Perisic's Son Consoles Tearful Neymar After Croatia Upsets Brazil
Losing at the World Cup is a heartbreaking moment for any player. For most, it could be their only chance to play on the sport’s biggest stage. For others, it may be their last game representing their country. Neymar felt that pain on Friday, when Brazil was eliminated in...
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Croatia's Beats Brazil in Penalty Kicks to Continue World Cup Run
Croatia officially owns the penalty shootout. Its most recent shootout victory — beating Brazil 4-2 — has landed its a spot in the World Cup semifinals. It took more than 100 minutes of play by the quarterfinal matchup between these two teams did not disappoint. From the opening...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
Australia sweeps West Indies test series with 419-run win
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia completed a series sweep with a lopsided 419-run victory Sunday in the day-night test at the Adelaide Oval, with pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser snaring three wickets apiece as the West Indies were bundled out for 77 chasing an unlikely 497 to win.
French players get life bans for fixing
LONDON — Two low-ranked French players were banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer. Jules Okala, a 25-year-old with a career-best ATP ranking of No. 338, and Mick Lescure, a 29-year-old with a top ranking of No. 487, “admitted multiple charges,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced.
Argentina-Netherlands World Cup Match Leaves Fans Hysterical on Twitter
Another match, another thriller. Soccer fans were blessed with one more World Cup quarterfinals clash on Friday that left many on the edge of their seats in Qatar and across the world. Lionel Messi and Argentina battled it out on the pitch against the Netherlands in a spicy game that sent Twitter into an absolute frenzy. After the match ended in the second penalty shootout of the day, fans couldn’t contain themselves, and broadcasters were left speechless.
Which Team Is Favored to Win FIFA World Cup After Brazil's Exit?
Which team is favored to win FIFA World Cup after Brazil’s exit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 FIFA World Cup favorite has been bounced. Brazil, FIFA’s No. 1-ranked side, was stunned by 2018 runner-up Croatia in a quarterfinal match decided by a penalty shootout on Friday.
Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench
Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk. The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time. The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes...
