Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
‘Everyone has an opportunity’: Public helper to retire after 50 years

“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane

Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police

Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks

Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
