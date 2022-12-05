“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO