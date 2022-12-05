Read full article on original website
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/10/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 10. Claris Ina Knouse of Green Park entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under hospice care for the past six months. She was...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
‘Everyone has an opportunity’: Public helper to retire after 50 years
“You don’t do things for people, and you don’t order them what to do,” said Kathleen Bentley, executive director of the Perry County Literacy Council. She was celebrated on Dec. 4 as she prepares to retire after more than 50 years in public service. “You create opportunities, and then once you see the opportunity, you find out what’s going to keep them from being able to take advantage of that.”
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane
Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
School buses from one Dauphin County district to be equipped with license plate readers
More than 120 school buses with the Central Dauphin School District will be made safer this winter, due to a new partnership with local law enforcement and the company Bus Patrol, aimed at preventing drivers from passing stopped school buses. The initiative out of Harrisburg is a new safety program...
Perry County to use $3M state grant to combine offices into single complex
Perry County has received a $3 million state grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program which will be used for preliminary steps in building a centralized complex for county offices. While the planning for the complex is in its infancy, the project would bring together many county departments that currently...
‘We are not afraid’: Harrisburg ready to take on powerhouse St. Joseph’s Prep for 6A title
Ask Calvin Everett what has made this Harrisburg football team special and there is a brief pause. A moment to think. A deep exhale.
3 people, including child, injured in central Pa. shooting: police
Two adults and a 3-year-old child were shot in York on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, police said. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told three victims were transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
Five reasons for Cougar fans to be optimistic after Harrisburg’s Saturday state title appearance
During Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett’s postgame huddle following his team’s 42-7 defeat at the hand St. Joseph’s Prep in the 6A state championship game Saturday at Cumberland Valley, the Cougar leader yelled to his team that there was no reason for the team to be hanging their heads.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
Mechanicsburg’s Tonya Brown nominated for national field hockey coach of the year
Mechanicsburg’s storybook season concluded with a 1-0 overtime victory vs. Palmyra in the PIAA 2A field hockey final. It represented the program’s first championship when Gracyn Catalano netted the game-winning goal at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. It also represented all of the work and dedication that head...
The official story is not always the whole story for deaths at Dauphin County Prison
PennLive spent the last six months looking into the deaths of people held at Dauphin County Prison. Most people housed there have been convicted of minor crimes or are awaiting trial and presumed to be innocent. We uncovered information from four cases so far that significantly calls into question the...
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fires in Camp Hill
Police said they are investigating two suspicious fires in a Camp Hill Park that occurred in the past week. The fires, which police have called “suspicious,” were set in Schaeffer Park on Dec. 4 and Dec. 8, according to police, and they damaged borough property. Anyone with information...
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
