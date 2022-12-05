Read full article on original website
Acorn Health in Clarksville joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Acorn Health as a new member in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7. Clinical Director and Licensed Behavioral Analyst Ashley Metz said Acorn Health specializes in providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services for children or young adults with an autism diagnosis.
5 Star Media Toy Drive continues Saturday in Clarksville, donate at Walmart on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you looking to give this holiday season? The 5 Star Media Group Annual Toy Drive began on Friday and will continue at Walmart on Madison St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can stop by and donate a...
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
News in Clarksville: Clinic ghosts employees, parking garage cost rises and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. ACM medical clinic closed as employees go without pay, lose access to records: The doors to Advance Care Medical have been closed since Nov. 16, and, according to employees, the shutdown followed weeks without paychecks. READ MORE.
Two Area Christmas Parades Moved To Sunday
Two area Christmas parades scheduled for Saturday have been moved to Sunday afternoon due to the rainy weather forecast. Organizers announced this afternoon that the Huntingdon Christmas parade and the Benton Co./Camden Candyland parade have been moved to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
Governor’s Square Mall offers ‘Sensitive Santa’ event for kids, adults with special needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the countdown for Christmas continues, the age-old tradition for children to meet with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas begins again. Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle of malls can be overwhelming and difficult for some children who are on the...
Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
‘It is built on a rock’: A historic Black church in Hendersonville reflects on the legacy buried in its foundation
I met Patricia Kelly Adams for the first time this August while I was out in Gallatin working on a story about the Sumner County Colored Agricultural Fair. As I was leaving, she called out an invitation from her porch: “Rose, you’re going to have to go to church with me one Sunday.”
Weekend top picks: German market, Christmas Vacation at Roxy, 19th Century Santa Claus
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas fun continues this weekend, with special events that include a German market, a performance of The Nutcracker and a 19th Century Santa. German Christmas Market: Hana is back with her amazing German food, and they will host a wide selection of unique,...
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
Metro, Meharry reach agreement on Nashville General Hospital
Both Metro Nashville and Meharry Medical College reached an agreement on the lease for Nashville General Hospital, the city's safety net medical center.
Humane Society of Dickson County Needs Some Animal and Financial Love
There is nothing quite like snuggling up with a cat or dog, a warm blanket, some hot chocolate and a good book on a chilly winter day. A cat purr after a stressful day is calming, like a loving embrace. And playing with a dog after a hard day can bring great joy to both parties. That is why so many people give pets as gifts for Christmas. And those sad ASPCA ads with the poor animals suffering horrible abuse and neglect. It just makes one want to gather them all up, take them home, and let them know they are loved. But pet care is a commitment. Make sure a kitten or puppy, or full-grown animal, is really wanted before giving one as a gift.
Lexington mom flew to Nashville to accept daughter’s degree
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Although a Lexington mother still grieving her daughter’s homicide, she honored her in a unique way this past weekend. Even though Amaya Sandifer’s killer is still on the loose, her mother finds joy in celebrating the young woman’s college career by accepting a diploma on her behalf.
Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at three Tennessee urgent cares are becoming desperate. For more than a month, they haven’t been paid. One worker says she must take out thousands of dollars in loans just to pay bills. WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek was there Friday after she was invited to a private corporate call with employees.
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
APSU graduates first students from helicopter-focused aviation science program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Seven Austin Peay State University students made history on Friday, Dec. 9, when they became the first graduates of the College of STEM’s aviation science program. The University launched the program in 2019, giving APSU the state’s first and only helicopter flight school that awards bachelor’s degrees.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
