What Size Jeans Do the KarJenner Sisters Wear? The Surprising Sizing Details for Kim, Kylie and More

 3 days ago

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a 10-inch difference in heights and all of the ladies have differing curves when it comes to their bodies. But surprisingly, they all wear close to the same jean sizes.

Kourtney Kardashian impressed fans on November 30, 2022, when she showed off the inside label of her Good American jeans from sister Khloé Kardashian 's collection in an Instagram Story, which revealed she's an American size 4 with a 27-inch waistline. Kourtney is the shortest of the sisters, standing at 5-foot-0.

How Tall Are the Kardashians and Jenners? They Vary By Over a Foot!

The Poosh founder admitted to gaining weight due to her IVF journey with husband Travis Barker during an October 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians . But she was so grateful that the Blink-182 drummer loved her at every size that it boosted her confidence, as he was "so into" her new curves.

"Every day, Travis is like, 'You're perfect,'" she said. "If I make one complaint, he's like, 'You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better.'"

"Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now," Kourtney continued.

"I used to be, like, 95 pounds. And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be stuck on the number," she confessed, adding, " I also love being curvier . It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

Kim Kardashian at one point in time was the exact same, a size 27-inch waist in jeans, though her weight has continued to drop following her dramatic 16-pound loss in three weeks ' time to fit into Marilyn Monroe's "naked" gown for the May 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years: From 2007 to Today

But the SKKN founder's weight has fluctuated over the years, as her pregnancies and subsequent weight losses and diets have impacted her figure.

In 2020, Kim shared that she actually wore a size medium in some of her SKIMS garments, even though they start at size XXS. While modeling a pair of velour sweatpants from her 40th birthday collection in an Instagram Story, Kim stated, "I wear a size medium which is comfortable, and these pants are high waisted ... these are so cute." It just goes to show, sizing often depends on the brand and the type of clothing involved.

Scroll down to find out all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' jean sizes.

