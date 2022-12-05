Read full article on original website
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Millions of HBO Max users who subscribed through Amazon can do so again, a year after they were booted from the platform
The decision to reinstate the streamer on Amazon's Prime Video Channels comes after HBO's parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery.
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus (Nov. 18-20)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Disenchanted, Dead to Me and A Christmas Story Christmas
Popculture
HBO Max Name Change Coming, New Name Leaks out Ahead of Discovery+ Merger
Warner Bros. Discovery is on the cusp of merging and renaming its streaming options, leaving HBO Max and Discovery+ behind. According to CNBC, the resulting merging of the platforms will see the company adopt the name Max as their combined service. The outlet reports that Warner Bros. Discovery execs are...
Why AMC Networks Has Failed at Streaming
How are your holidays going? Better than AMC Networks, I would imagine. News has broken that AMC Networks will be experiencing layoffs soon. A memo from James Dolan, CEO of MSG Entertainment, which owns AMC and AMC Networks, warned of “significant cutbacks in operations” impacting every operating area of AMC, as well as “large-scale layoff[s].”
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
Warner Bros TV channel executives leave amid restructuring - Deadline
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Two of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) executives leading TV channels left the company as part of ongoing restructuring at the media giant, according to an internal memo.
In A Time Of Layoffs And Restructures, AMC Just Canceled A Series It Had Already Renewed
AMC has reversed its renewal decision on a show amid network layoffs and restructures.
TODAY.com
‘Gordita Chronicles’ will be pulled from HBO Max following its cancellation, says showrunner
“Gordita Chronicles” fans were already forced to say goodbye to the beloved show after it was canceled after its first season on HBO Max. Now, they will say so long, after the comedy’s showrunner, Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, revealed that it will officially be pulled from the streamer. “Just...
HBO Max is now much easier to watch, thanks to Prime Video
You can now subscribe to HBO Max through Prime Video, letting you house another service within Prime's walls.
Collider
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
ComicBook
Hill House & Bly Manor Team Noticed "Changes" in Netflix Relationship Before Moving to Amazon
Netflix managed to score some mainstream horror TV success stories in The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor anthology series – thanks to a creative team that included showrunner/producer Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy. The successes of Hill House and Bly Manor led to the continued success of Flanagan and Macy's Midnight Mass miniseries – but more recently things hit a wall.
