210 million packages are swiped from porches.

Don’t let porch pirates take your deliveries.

Protect your packages Photo by Maricopa Police Department

Whether you are home or away, always be sure to have a plan in place to protect and secure your packages:

Use barriers such as planters, railings, and decor to lower package visibility

Install a camera security system

Schedule packages to arrive when you are home

Subscribe to delivery alerts

Track your package.

Sign up for Key by Amazon.

Consider getting a BoxLock.

Solicit help from your neighbors.

Request to have packages delivered elsewhere.

According to a December survey from Safewise, approximately 210 million packages were swiped from porches in the US last year.

The ultimate key is to find out who's delivering your package, setting up where you want it delivered, and then track it to find out when it's arriving.

When porch pirates are caught, often it's because an alert neighbor was able to catch a license plate number on a car.