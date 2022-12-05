ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wqcs.org

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

