Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Man kills neighbors over laundry room dispute at Florida condo complexs
An 81-year-old couple was killed over a laundry room dispute with their neighbor at a Florida condominium complex.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
cw34.com
Viewer Video: Driver killed when SUV careened into tractor-trailer while exiting I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he crashed his SUV into the back of a tractor-trailer in Boynton Beach. The Florida Highway Patrol said that 52-year-old driver was headed northbound on I-95, approaching the exit ramp for Boynton Beach Boulevard on Wednesday night. At the same time, the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the outside paved shoulder of the same exit.
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
WPBF News 25
After double homicide, Martin County Sheriff's Office meets with community leaders about maintaining safety
STUART, Fla. — Days after two people were killed in Stuart during a dispute over rules in a homeowners’ association, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office met with community leaders to talk about maintaining safety in their neighborhoods. The get-together had already been scheduled before the double shooting...
Post Register
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
cbs12.com
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
cw34.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
