Lady Falcons earn first victory of season 53-40 over Lady Chiefs

The Volunteer Lady Falcons took on the Cherokee Lady Chiefs Friday night in an inter-county battle, and athough the home team stayed close for much of the game, the visiting Lady Falcons left with a 53-40 win.

Both teams displayed some offense early on. Veda Barton scored two quick baskets for the Lady Falcons to start the game. Macy McDavid scored an early 3-pointer for Cherokee. The quarter ended with the Falcons on top 14-10.

The game remained close in the second quarter and the Lady Chiefs took the lead briefly before the Lady Falcons went a run to end the period. McDavid and Bella Markham had 3-pointers to keep the game close. At halftime the Lady Falcons led 27-22.

Volunteer built onto their lead in the third quarter. Emmerson Head hit two 3-pointers for the Lady Falcons. Kailey Gilliam had six points in the quarter but the Volunteer lead grew to 42-33.

The Lady Falcons (1-6) held Cherokee (4-3) to just seven points in the final quarter. Volunteer showed some balanced scoring in the fourth, spreading their 11 points among five players.

Macy McDavid led all scorers with 16 points. Kailey Gilliam was in double-figures with 10. Other Lady Chief scorers were Bella Markham (7), Kyla Howe (5), and Emma Mowell (2).

The win was the first for the Lady Falcons this season and the first win for new coach Caroline Laek. Kendra Huff (11 points) and Ava Jackson (10) hit double-figures for Volunteer. Other Lady Falcons who scored were Emmerson Head (9), Veda Barton (8), Emily Wyatt (7), Jacie Begley (6) and Addison Wright (2).

All photos by Randy Ball.