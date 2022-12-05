ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadabusiness.com

G.C. Garcia, Inc. Hires Kelly Hughes as Project Coordinator

G.C. Garcia, Inc., a Nevada-based land planning and development services firm, recently announced it has hired Kelly Hughes as project coordinator. Ms. Hughes brings nearly 10 years of real estate sales and development experience to G.C. Garcia, having worked previously in both sales and acquisitions for private and public local developments. In her new position, Ms. Hughes provides knowledge of local municipal code(s) and project specific tasks. She will collaborate with internal and external teams along with government and regulatory agency staff to achieve positive results in meeting client goals for entitlements, permit processing and privileged business license processing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Susan Hoy Earns NAWBO’s 2022 Women of Distinction Honor in the Professional Services/Public Relations Category

Susan Hoy earned The National Association of Women Business Owners Southern Nevada (NAWBO) chapter’s 2022 Women of Distinction Award (WODA) in the professional services/public relations category. Hoy started Nevada Guardian Services (NGS) in 2007 after spending nearly two decades as an admissions coordinator for a large Valley healthcare facility....
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Mental Health Non-profit Provides Support, Holiday Fun to Clients in Need

Las Vegas non-profit Solutions of Change is bringing holiday cheer and mental health support to those in need in its upcoming event Healing Holidays!. The event provides a joyous and supportive space for clients during the holiday season, a time when rates of depression, anxiety, grief and suicide rates increase. Healing Holidays provides a therapeutic environment, festive meals, gifts and mental health services for the center’s underserved and disadvantaged clients.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy