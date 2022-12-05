G.C. Garcia, Inc., a Nevada-based land planning and development services firm, recently announced it has hired Kelly Hughes as project coordinator. Ms. Hughes brings nearly 10 years of real estate sales and development experience to G.C. Garcia, having worked previously in both sales and acquisitions for private and public local developments. In her new position, Ms. Hughes provides knowledge of local municipal code(s) and project specific tasks. She will collaborate with internal and external teams along with government and regulatory agency staff to achieve positive results in meeting client goals for entitlements, permit processing and privileged business license processing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO