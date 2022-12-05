Read full article on original website
Related
dailyfly.com
Risky Driving on the Rise: New AAA Research Shows Greater Willingness to Engage in Unsafe behavior on the Road
Boise – (Report from AAA) Fatal crashes have dramatically increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to new research by AAA, riskier driving may be to blame. In the latest version of AAA’s Traffic Safety Culture Index, drivers reported a greater willingness to engage in unsafe...
dailyfly.com
Columbia Basin Hydropower and Avista Partner on New Clean Energy Contract
Spokane, Wash, — Avista and Columbia Basin Hydropower (CBHP) finalized a contract recently for renewable hydropower from hydroelectric facilities owned by the three Columbia Basin Irrigation Districts. The contract increases Avista’s carbon-free resources in its energy portfolio, helping achieve the company’s clean electricity goals and supporting Washington state’s adoption of the Clean Energy Transformation Act that increases utilities’ supply of clean energy through 2045.
dailyfly.com
Washington State Targets Methane Gas From Landfills to Help Slow Climate Change
Olympia, Wash — Washington continues to focus on decreasing greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change. The Department of Ecology today announced it is working on a rule requiring some municipal solid waste landfills to reduce the amount of methane they emit into the atmosphere. “Methane from landfills is...
dailyfly.com
DEQ Announces Supplemental Water infrastructure Funding For FY24
Boise – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing additional funding opportunities to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The new funding sources are made available this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sewer Overflow and Stormwater...
Comments / 0