Idaho State

Columbia Basin Hydropower and Avista Partner on New Clean Energy Contract

Spokane, Wash, — Avista and Columbia Basin Hydropower (CBHP) finalized a contract recently for renewable hydropower from hydroelectric facilities owned by the three Columbia Basin Irrigation Districts. The contract increases Avista’s carbon-free resources in its energy portfolio, helping achieve the company’s clean electricity goals and supporting Washington state’s adoption of the Clean Energy Transformation Act that increases utilities’ supply of clean energy through 2045.
WASHINGTON STATE
DEQ Announces Supplemental Water infrastructure Funding For FY24

Boise – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is announcing additional funding opportunities to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across the state. The new funding sources are made available this year through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Sewer Overflow and Stormwater...
IDAHO STATE

