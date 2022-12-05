The second anniversary of the Uri winter storm disaster is around the corner, and the agencies in charge of the power grid are still scrambling to implement all the tasks and changes the state’s legislature put into place as a response to the deadly blackout. On December 7, Texas lawmakers held a hearing to discuss a recent Sunset Advisory Commission report that stated that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is “woefully under-resourced” to fulfill its critical tasks.

