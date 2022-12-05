ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Brayden Higgins
5d ago

My wife interviewed for nearly 3 months for a job. Many employers were just seeing what the employee pool looked like but weren’t serious about hiring yet. That happened over & over.

Local Profile

Frisco Company And Goldman Sachs Want To Keep Housing Affordable In DFW

Frisco-based real estate company, CAF Cos., teamed with a unit of Goldman Sachs to purchase eight Texas apartment communities, according to The Dallas Morning News. CAF and Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s urban investment group bought more than 2,700 rental units in North Texas. The goal is to keep the units affordable for single residents and families.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

PepsiCo To Layoff Workers In Plano

Local Profile has reached out to PepsiCo for comment. This story will be updated pending response. PepsiCo is laying off hundreds of workers at the headquarters of its North American snacks and beverages division, including Plano and Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal (via the Dallas Business Journal). In...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

$127,000 In Grant Money Given To Plano ISD Teachers

Plano ISD teachers were gifted over $127,000 in grant money on November 3. The money is to support various on-campus initiatives that promote student enrichment. The district announced the 101 teachers across 54 schools in Plano were awarded between $300 and $3,000. The grant will go toward enrichment such as books, science-based learning, gardens, music equipment and more.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Plano Gardener Donates Large Gourds To Local Food Bank

This growing season, local Plano gardener Josephine Howser grew several oversized gourds. When she found herself with over 80 pounds of fresh produce, Howser decided to make a donation to the Samaritan Inn. The Samaritan Inn has been providing holistic solutions to homelessness in Collin County since 1984. In 2020,...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

DFW Rents Are Cooling Down And A New Dip Is On Its Way, Study Says

It’s been a rough couple of years for renters in the DFW area, but according to recent studies, a market dip is on its way. The rental market’s slow season is starting as winter approaches with the national index falling 1% in November, the third month in a row to see a decline in rents and the largest single-month dip since 2017, according to Apartment List.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Report: Texas Utilities Commission Is Woefully Under-Resourced To Function Ahead Of Winter

The second anniversary of the Uri winter storm disaster is around the corner, and the agencies in charge of the power grid are still scrambling to implement all the tasks and changes the state’s legislature put into place as a response to the deadly blackout. On December 7, Texas lawmakers held a hearing to discuss a recent Sunset Advisory Commission report that stated that the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is “woefully under-resourced” to fulfill its critical tasks.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Secretary Of State Resigns

On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who is the state’s top election official, announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year. Scott sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott, stating his last day will be Dec. 31 to return to his private legal practice.
TEXAS STATE
