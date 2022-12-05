Read full article on original website
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
Homework Hotline offers free tutoring to Tennessee students, helps bridge the education gap in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Education does not start and end in the classroom - nor should access to it. “I'm a former educator. There were days when I thought to myself gosh, if only I could have met with every single student one on one. But some days that's just impossible,” said Ateia Aldridge, Homework Hotline Executive Director.
Millington schools hope to wipe away illness with latest big donation
MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Municipal School District got a big delivery to save it some money and help keep students healthy. Frontline Impact Project donated 135,000 disinfecting wipes to the district. Two trucks dropped off the wipes Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. With RSV, flu, and COVID-19 spreading...
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
MLGW worker identified after MPD said he fell from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has identified a worker after Memphis Police said the man fell from his vehicle and died. According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene, according to MPD.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police
According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
What students & guests need to know for Sunday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis’ commencement ceremonies are set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at FedExForum. They are set for noon and 4 p.m. 1,744 students will graduate, and among those are 21 Memphis Tiger student-athletes representing nine sports programs. Of the more than 1,700 degrees to be awarded, 1,143 are Bachelor’s, 96 Graduate Certificates, one Law, 24 Doctoral, and 480 Master’s.
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools has scheduled five in-person community meetings as part of its search for a new superintendent, dubbed ‘MSCS Super Search.’. The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators,...
1 Person Killed In Fatal Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a two-vehicle crash was reported in Memphis. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive.
Teens charged after officer-involved shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men involved in a case that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Friday. MPD identified Mikavyous D. Johnson and Jartavius Lewis, both 18 years old, as suspects in this case. Court documents obtained by WREG suggest that the two teens are connected to several crimes in this […]
MPD: Five injured after crash on I-240 at Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people sustained injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on I-240 near Getwell Road, according to Memphis Police. Officers are on the scene of the crash where multiple vehicles were involved. Avoid the area if you can, as officers work to investigate and clear the scene.
2 Memphis business owners accused of stealing more than $700,000 in COVID-19 relief funds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with stealing $786,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announced Friday. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight...
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman
UPDATE: Trudie Bone has been found safe, TBI says. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis woman. According to TBI, 72-year-old Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30. TBI issued the alert for Bone on behalf of the Memphis Police Department on Dec. 2. […]
Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing was held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, for the Shelby County Assistant District Attorney arrested Thursday on charges of drunk driving. Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. She did not appear in court Friday, but was represented by her attorney Blake Ballin. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 18, 2023.
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
