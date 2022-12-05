ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW worker identified after MPD said he fell from vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has identified a worker after Memphis Police said the man fell from his vehicle and died. According to MPD, officers responded to a call about a man down about 10:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lamar Ave. and Tuggle Rd. in southeast Memphis. Investigators said they found a man who had fallen from his vehicle while working. He died on the scene, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police

According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

What students & guests need to know for Sunday's University of Memphis commencement ceremonies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis’ commencement ceremonies are set for Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at FedExForum. They are set for noon and 4 p.m. 1,744 students will graduate, and among those are 21 Memphis Tiger student-athletes representing nine sports programs. Of the more than 1,700 degrees to be awarded, 1,143 are Bachelor’s, 96 Graduate Certificates, one Law, 24 Doctoral, and 480 Master’s.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools has scheduled five in-person community meetings as part of its search for a new superintendent, dubbed ‘MSCS Super Search.’. The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teens charged after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men involved in a case that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Friday. MPD identified Mikavyous D. Johnson and Jartavius Lewis, both 18 years old, as suspects in this case. Court documents obtained by WREG suggest that the two teens are connected to several crimes in this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis woman

UPDATE: Trudie Bone has been found safe, TBI says. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Memphis woman. According to TBI, 72-year-old Trudie Bone was last seen on Nov. 30. TBI issued the alert for Bone on behalf of the Memphis Police Department on Dec. 2. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing was held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, for the Shelby County Assistant District Attorney arrested Thursday on charges of drunk driving. Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. She did not appear in court Friday, but was represented by her attorney Blake Ballin. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 18, 2023.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

