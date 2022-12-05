Police investigate death of man found in car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a 74-year-old man was found dead in a car in the river on Sunday. They were working to determine what caused his death.

Officers first responded around 10:38 a.m. when they received reports of a car in the river near Edwards Ferry Road. They found 74-year-old Johnnie Bouknight of Upper Marlboro in the car. He was already dead.

Police said that they did not believe there was any foul play, but they were working to determine what caused his death.

They said that Bouknight was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday. He was last in Prince George’s County.

Anyone with any information on where he may have been or this incident is asked to call 240-773-5070.

