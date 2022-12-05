Read full article on original website
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
San Antonio artist creates holiday murals with a South Texas-inspired twist
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based artist Colton Valentine has completed a one-of-a-kind holiday mural downtown to get locals in the yuletide spirit. The mural, located at 317 West Jones Ave. near the San Antonio Museum of Art, is part of a holiday mural hunt Valentine is putting together, which includes classic holiday characters with a touch of San Antonio.
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
🏈 WATCH at 7: Boerne vs. Tyler Chapel Hill with KSAT’s Big Game Coverage
KSAT 12 is set to broadcast a playoff game between Boerne and Tyler Chapel Hill this Friday at the Alamodome as part of Big Game Coverage. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video player above. You can also view the game...
Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum
SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season
San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
Archaeologists digging into Alamo’s past to find what lies below the surface of a vital part of mission
SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig is underway at the Alamo, and the excavation of part of the plaza started on Thursday. This is part of a $400 million public-private makeover of Alamo Plaza. The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission...
Houston-area mother dies after being struck by Porsche during walk with family, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Houston-area mother was walking with her family when she was struck by a Porsche and later died from her injuries, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Rankin Road, according to...
Texas A&M University student from San Antonio wins $100,000 in tuition during football toss competition
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio native and Texas A&M University student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper this past weekend at the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. Raphael Idrogo, who attends Texas A&M University, was the winning contestant during the Pac-12 Championship Game’s halftime competition by throwing the most footballs under 30 seconds into a giant Dr. Pepper can.
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
Behind the Kitchen Door: Convenience store kitchen shut down, popular coffee shops need serious cleaning
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors had to temporarily shut down a Northeast Side convenience store kitchen in October due to a lack of hot water, and two Jim’s restaurants were cited for being dirty and employees not using gloves, according to health inspection reports. 410 Corner Stop. The...
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
Uber driver, passenger hospitalized after shooting on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after being followed and shot by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown...
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
North Side bar damaged by early-morning fire; ATM being looked at as possible cause
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side bar early Thursday morning. The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at the Texan Icehouse in the 4500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road.
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
