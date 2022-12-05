Read full article on original website
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
KWQC
Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
ourquadcities.com
QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary
A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
ourquadcities.com
20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident
Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying man they say robbed Dollar Tree
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed Dollar Tree. Davenport police responded about 3:50 p.m. Nov. 9 to the Dollar Tree located in the 1300 block of East Locust Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
KWQC
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
NQB Performing at Ryan Fire Department Fundraiser Dance
Tonight’s dance at St. Pat’s Gym is a fundraiser for the Ryan Fire Department. Tickets for “Jammin’ at the Gym” are $15 in advance or at the door. Doors open at 5 pm, with the music getting underway at 6 pm.
superhits106.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
ourquadcities.com
Parking-spot argument leads to arrests
An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
Sioux City Journal
Two men die in shootings in Davenport
A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
