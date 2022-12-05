Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO