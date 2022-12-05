ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

KROC News

Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries

[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
MARENGO, IA
iheart.com

One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash

(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Highway 61 was shut down after multi-vehicle crash

CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement responded to multiple crashes Wednesday morning on Highway 61 in Clinton County due to dense fog. Around 8:30 a.m., Clinton County deputies were dispatched to Highway 61 and 250th Avenue for a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involved three semi-tractor trailers and a passenger...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary

A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old sought in Rock Island stabbing incident

Police are looking for a Rock Island woman in connection with the stabbing a 15-year-old girl earlier this week. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car

An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island, police say

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a teenage girl with a life-threatening injury. At 12:07 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th Street, for a report of an injured person and found a 15-year-old girl. She was...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank

A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
CORALVILLE, IA
WQAD

40-year-old man found dead in Davenport shooting Monday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A middle-aged man was found dead after an apparent shooting Monday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 5:07 a.m. on Dec. 5, Davenport officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street after gunshots were reported. At the scene, police found a...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 people shot, man dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today

Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store

UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Mix 94.7 KMCH

NQB Performing at Ryan Fire Department Fundraiser Dance

Tonight’s dance at St. Pat’s Gym is a fundraiser for the Ryan Fire Department. Tickets for “Jammin’ at the Gym” are $15 in advance or at the door. Doors open at 5 pm, with the music getting underway at 6 pm.
superhits106.com

One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business

Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Parking-spot argument leads to arrests

An argument Monday over a Rock Island parking spot escalated into a disturbance that ended with an injured officer and two people in custody. Rock Island Police say they responded to a disturbance about 9 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of 32nd Street, Rock Island. Monique Nicholson, 42, faces...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Two men die in shootings in Davenport

A shooting late Monday in Davenport left one man dead and another hurt. Police officers were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. to the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue to investigate a gunfire complaint, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department. When they arrived, officers found the body...
DAVENPORT, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested twice for theft of beer

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA

