4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Why Nobody Lives in Wyoming, Explained
It's easy to assume Wyoming doesn't have a lot going on simply because it's the least populated state in the country. You'd be wrong, of course, though the people that live there seem to be just fine with that misconception. Watching their neighbor to the north (Montana) become an overpriced...
The Best Place To Live In Montana
This town in the Treasure State is home to extensive natural resources, beautiful scenery, and the big city vibes that make a place exciting and cultural.
This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Indiana teen rescued after Colorado avalanche in Berthoud Pass
An Indiana teenager had to be rescued after an avalanche over the weekend in Colorado.
‘Overrunning Pattern’ to Bring Heavy Snow to Western Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy snow in the form of a Winter Storm Warning in western Montana that will last through most of the upcoming week, with a possible eight inches of snow on the ground in Missoula. An Unusual...
