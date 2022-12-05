Read full article on original website
Shawn Chance
5d ago
Bottom of society. If they tried to get an Officers gun, they don’t care. They deserve what they get. Jail time. I’m sure they have been there, done that.
Calvin Landers
5d ago
If they got away with 1.5 million they probably sold it for 700K that's 175 ,000 apiece they should have quit and got them some 40k a year jobs they would be living pretty cool
Napoleon Solo
5d ago
Who in the hell came up with those names? They deserve to be arrested for that alone.
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
Suspect Shoots at Mapco Customer in Nashville
December 7, 2022 – Violent Crimes detectives are working to identify a man who, on October 1, shot at a customer outside a Mapco, 311 Harding Place, after a verbal argument. The suspect produced a handgun and fired one round into the air and one round at the victim, striking him in the hand. More Crime!
Turnto10.com
Video: Violent smash and grab attempt interrupted by undercover officer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects have been charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest in Tennessee after robbing a business, police said. This comes in the wake of five similar incidents in Tennessee and Arkansas with losses totaling more than $1.5 million, one of the crimes happening just a month prior at a Macy's at the same mall.
WSMV
Metro Police search for man who removed convulsing woman from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for a man who removed and abandoned a woman as she was having convulsions in his vehicle. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, surveillance video shows a man moving a convulsing woman from the passenger seat of his car to the pavement of a Mapco gas station.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies 10 days after hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a ten days ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike. The...
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
Fugitive in custody in Middle TN after being shot, going to hospital
A fugitive who's been on the run for the better part of two years is now back behinds bars in Cheatham County after someone shot him in the leg last week, sending him to the hospital and resulting in his arrest.
WSMV
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Charlotte Avenue. The crash happened at 6 p.m. between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North. Charlotte Avenue between 51st Avenue North and 49th Avenue North is shut down as officials...
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
Arkansas penitentiary inmate found dead in cell
A inmate of the Arkansas state penitentiary in Varner was found dead in his cell Thursday.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
YAHOO!
Woman faces homicide charge after Nashville police say she sold car to 13-year-old boy in fatal wreck
Update: Katrina Russell, now 38, was found guilty of facilitating vehicular homicide/reckless conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 10, 2022, records show. She was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation. A woman is facing a vehicular...
WSMV
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
