Read full article on original website
Related
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Governor Gordon Proclaims December 10 ‘Wyoming Day,’ in Honor of Women’s Suffrage
It happened in 1869. That year, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the Women's Suffrage Act bill into law. It would be 50 more years until the 19th amendment, the right of women to vote, would be ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill that recognized December 10...
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party...
A Wyoming Christmas Story: Kid Asks Santa For AR-15 With Red Dot Site & Quad Rail
Maybe if you're some kid who lives in town and only shoots in your backyard. But most Wyoming kids have an open space to play in and plenty of games to shoot at. Even then, in some major cities and towns, they don't want kids playing with any kind of gun. Even toy guns.
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
US Power Grid Has Long Faced Terror Threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of...
Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners
Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
Gordon Orders Flags at Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
According to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon, he ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The flag will be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 6 and remain at...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together
Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Sandy Riley Announced as Make-A-Wish Wyoming Volunteer of the Year
Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced its 2022 Volunteer of the year and it is Cheyenne resident Sandi Riley. Riley was recognized at the Stories of Light event back in November of this year, where it was revealed that she has helped over 13 kiddos make their wish and live their dream.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads
We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
23 Year Old Utah Man Dies in Collision Near Rock Springs
A Utah man, 23, is dead following a vehicle collision in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near mile marker 129 on I-80, near Rock Springs. The patrol says the driver was eastbound on I-80 when the they lost control...
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?
Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?
If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
60-70 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast Southeast Wyoming Tonight-Saturday
Another round of strong winds is expected to blast southeast Wyoming tonight through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening to 8 a.m. Saturday for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain, and the central Laramie Range and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard
Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0