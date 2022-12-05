ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
US Power Grid Has Long Faced Terror Threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of...
Today is National Miner’s Day, DEQ Thanks Wyoming Miners

Today is National Miner's Day. National Miner’s Day marks the anniversary of the worst mining accident in history on this day, 1907, in Monogah, West Virginia. After at least 362 West Virginia coal miners died in a catastrophic explosion, Congress proclaimed the day be observed each year on December 6th.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Wyoming’s Wild Horses Love To Run And Play Together

Garth Brooks' 1990 album 'No Fences' is the album that changed music history. The album also changed how much people knew about Wyoming having wild horses. The song starts out from a phone booth in Cheyenne, so I'd say the world is probably aware that Wyoming has cool wild horses.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads

We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
Do Pets Get Buried Somewhere Special In Wyoming?

If you're a pet owner, you dread the thought of burying a pet. Eventually it's probably going to happen, but how do you go about it here in Wyoming?. A pet and human have a special bond and the thought of your cat, dog or other pet, crossing the rainbow bridge is heartbreaking. When it does happen, how do you take care of the situation?
60-70 MPH Wind Gusts to Blast Southeast Wyoming Tonight-Saturday

Another round of strong winds is expected to blast southeast Wyoming tonight through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 8 p.m. this evening to 8 a.m. Saturday for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain, and the central Laramie Range and southwest Platte County, including Bordeaux.
What You Didn’t Know About Your Wyoming Backyard

Look at the hills around you. Look at what's right under your feet. Where did that come from?. Did you know that about 80% of the rock layers around Cody Wyoming are Marine rocks?. Yes, marine, like from the sea. That's because Wyoming used to be at the bottom of...
