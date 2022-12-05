ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Flint Beat

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Davina Donahue appointed Flint City Clerk

Flint, MI – Flint City Council voted unanimously to appoint Davina Donahue as city clerk during a special meeting on Dec. 5, 2022. Donahue will continue in her current capacity as interim city clerk through Dec. 31 and will begin her 5-year term as city clerk on Jan. 1, 2023.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

New members sworn in to Flint Board of Ed

Flint, MI—The family and friends of Flint’s newly elected school board members filled the auditorium of the Accelerated Learning Academy on Dec. 6, 2022. That night, the winning candidates of Flint Community Schools (FCS) Board’s recent election—Michael Clack, Terae King Jr., Claudia Perkins and Melody Relerford—were sworn into office by Judge Tabitha Marsh of the 67th District Court of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Public Library to host ‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor’ event

Flint, MI—Flint Public Library (FPL) is set to host a family-friendly event for residents to get to know Muslim members of the community and learn about their culture. The “Meet Your Muslim Neighbor” event on Dec. 10, 2022, will feature traditional food, activities, a panel discussion, and a poster exhibit called A Forgotten History: Muslims & Early America.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Schools to host literacy night for families

Flint, MI—Flint Community Schools (FCS) will be hosting a Family Literacy Night at the Flint Farmers’ Market on Dec. 8, 2022. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and include a poetry slam featuring guest presenters, more than 1,000 free books and literacy-focused activities for scholars of all grade levels.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Hundreds of Santas run through downtown Flint

Flint, MI—The lyrics of “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” came to life this weekend as hundreds of Santas, clad in hats, beards and all, hightailed it around downtown Flint for the 13th Annual Santa Run hosted by the YMCA of Greater Flint on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Trial date set for City of Flint vs. Eric Mays

Flint, MI–Flint City Councilman Eric Mays made his initial appearance at the 67th District Court of Genesee County on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, after being sued by the City of Flint for disorderly conduct. After both sides presented their initial arguments, a jury trial date was set for Jan....
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

UM-Flint launches guaranteed admission program

Flint, MI—University of Michigan-Flint officials hope to bolster enrollment through a new program that guarantees admission to eligible transfer students with certain associate degrees. Under the new program, instead of using cumulative grade point average (GPA) as a criterion for admission, qualified transfer students now need only an associate...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in December

Genesee County, MI—The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) continues to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout December 2022. Below is the schedule for the clinics, and appointments are not needed. The COVID vaccines are available for people ages 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Alternatively, people can make...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Flint’s compost collection set to end for the year

Flint, MI — According to a City of Flint press release, compost collection will end Dec. 2, 2022 and begin again in April 2023. As a reminder, the release noted, residents are required to rake and bag their leaves in paper yard waste for curbside collection on weekly trash days. While the city will collect leaves that “fall naturally” into the street from city-owned trees between the curb and sidewalk, that clean up “should not be mistaken as an option to replace the leaf-bagging requirement.”
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

http://flintbeat.com/feed/

 http://flintbeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy