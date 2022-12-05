Read full article on original website
Short bursts of vigorous activity can cut risk of early death, study suggests
Whether it is playing with the dog or attacking the housework, clocking up just a few minutes of vigorous activity in daily life could dramatically reduce the chance of early death, research suggests. The study found middle-aged adults who do not undertake leisure exercise such as going to the gym...
Prevention
Eating Fewer Than 3 Meals Per Day Can Shorten Life Span, Study Says
A study found that skipping meals may be linked to premature death. Researchers found that skipping breakfast is linked to an “increased risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.”. A dietician weighs in on the findings and limitations of the study. We’ve heard for years that breakfast is the most important...
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
How You Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally, According to Experts
At 72, George King Sr. developed Type 2 diabetes and was put on multiple medications to keep his blood sugar in check. But he didn’t take the news sitting down. He started walking twice a day and modified his diet, with his diabetic diet including more vegetables and complex carbohydrates. The result? Remission. For the following 15 years, he no longer had to take medication.
Scientists Reveal How Much Exercise You Need to 'Offset' a Day of Sitting
We know that spending lots of time sitting down isn't good for us, but just how much exercise is needed to counteract the negative health effects of sitting down all day?. Research suggests about 30-40 minutes per day of building up a sweat should do it. Up to 40 minutes...
The Rock swears by one time-saving exercise — and scientists just showed it can help you build muscle super fast
Eccentric exercise like negative reps is key to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's training, and new research suggests it builds more muscle in less time.
Just a couple minutes of vigorous activity several times a day might lower one's risk of death
A little exertion can go a long way in improving health, according to a new study. The research, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, suggests that short bursts of intense movement — the kind that leaves you huffing and puffing — is associated with a lower risk of premature death.
Scientists Discover That Reduced Activity and High Sugar Consumption Is Worse for Men Than Women
The study involved short-term exposure to decreased activity and increased sugar intake. New research from the University of Missouri School of Medicine provides the first evidence in humans that short-term lifestyle changes can disrupt the response to insulin in blood vessels. It is also the first study to demonstrate that men and women respond differently to these changes.
Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as traditional Mediterranean diet
Following the green Mediterranean diet significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra "tire" around your waist. Recently, researchers compared the green Mediterranean diet to the traditional Mediterranean diet and a non-Mediterranean healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial—the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Mediterranean diet reduced visceral fat by 14%, the Mediterranean diet by 7% and the non-Mediterranean healthy diet by 4.5%. The study was published in BMC Medicine.
Study links ultra-processed foods to dementia and cognitive decline
Ultra-processed foods might go easy on a person's taste buds and wallet, but a new study now suggests they are linked to dementia and cognitive decline.
Gut microbiomes of mouse pups are permanently altered when moms are fed a low-fiber diet while nursing
The first things that mouse newborns touch and eat establishes their native microbiome, which is often influenced by their mother during birth and throughout nursing. Although diet has been a known contributor to obesity in all stages of life, the effects of nursing mothers' diets is an ongoing investigation. In a paper published December 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers find that when nursing mouse mothers are fed a low-fiber diet, their offspring's microbiome is permanently altered, leading to gut inflammation and obesity.
RESET for REMISSION of type 2 diabetes through a low-calorie diet and supervised exercise combo
Type 2 diabetes (high blood sugars) happens when we gain more fat and move less than our ‘personal’ programming (genetics) demands. It’s easy to get. There are lots of ‘fast’ tasty, high-calorie foods around. It’s also easy to spend lots of hours sitting. Around 1 in 10 people have diabetes.
For biodiversity to thrive, conservation efforts must be 'nature and people positive,' experts say
In a new expert study published in the journal One Earth, an international team of scientists from the Earth Commission, convened by Future Earth, say that efforts to meet new biodiversity targets and goals for the next three decades risk repeating past failures unless three factors are addressed in campaigning efforts and practice: focused attention to direct and indirect drivers of decline; unrealistic biodiversity response objectives and timelines, and failure to address fundamental inequities of past and current conservation and sharing of nature's benefits.
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Type 2 diabetes cases among young people skyrocketing due to rising obesity rates
LONDON — The number of young people developing Type 2 diabetes has soared over the past 30 years, driven mainly by rising obesity rates, a new study shows. Data from over 200 countries and regions reveals the rise is particularly affecting women under 30. Generally, Type 2 diabetes develops in middle-aged and older people and it carries an increased risk of serious health complications, such as heart disease, vision loss, and premature death.
Obesity costs healthcare system billions: Survey reveals most obese states in US
November was National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity is costing the American health care system $173 billion each year. WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most Overweight and Obese States in America. The personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics...
‘Circular bioeconomy’ could transform plastics sector, study finds
The plastics sector’s environmental impacts could be drastically reduced by shifting to a so-called circular bioeconomy, a new study has found. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, showed how such closed-loop systems — which are fueled by bio-based raw materials — could help transform the industry and allow it to absorb more carbon than it…
Obesity, Low Muscle Mass Linked to Kidney Risk in Type 2 Diabetes
A combination of obesity and low muscle mass — known as sarcopenic obesity — may make people with type 2 diabetes more likely to develop chronic kidney disease, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity. People with diabetes — type 1 or type 2 —...
What Is Insulin and How Can It Affect Your Life?
Insulin is produced by your pancreas that helps regulate the glucose in your blood. As such, your body is a house of several systems that work together to help you become a highly functional person. However, due to certain circumstances, a part of your system becomes impaired, slowly breaking down...
Four-day week trial ends and some firms make it permanent
When Joe Dance was offered the chance to earn his full salary by working just four days a week, he was sceptical. "I thought, I'm so used to working five days. How are we going to deliver the same service for clients if we're not there?" the consultancy worker said.
