Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The News-Gazette
Ruth “Sissy” Geneva Wheeler, 56, of Buena Vista died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Ruth “Sissy” Geneva Wheeler, 56, of Buena Vista passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Born May 25, 1966, in. , she was the daughter of the late Robert Junior Hinkle and Ila Jane Duff Wade. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles D. “CJ” Wheeler, Jr....
The News-Gazette
Don Firebaugh, 93, of Raphine died Dec. 7
Donald Walker Firebaugh, 93, of Raphine, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. , he was the son of the late Charles David Firebaugh and Nannie Margaret Lotts Firebaugh. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Comments / 0