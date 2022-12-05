ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, VA

The News-Gazette

Don Firebaugh, 93, of Raphine died Dec. 7

Donald Walker Firebaugh, 93, of Raphine, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home. , he was the son of the late Charles David Firebaugh and Nannie Margaret Lotts Firebaugh. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
RAPHINE, VA

