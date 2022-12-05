Ruth “Sissy” Geneva Wheeler, 56, of Buena Vista passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Born May 25, 1966, in. , she was the daughter of the late Robert Junior Hinkle and Ila Jane Duff Wade. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles D. “CJ” Wheeler, Jr....

