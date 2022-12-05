For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.

