wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
wrestlinginc.com
More Drama Between Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland At ROH Final Battle
Swerve In Our Glory, aka Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, have had various issues since their feud against and eventual loss to The Acclaimed this past fall. Despite this, they put their differences aside and reunited to face off against Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor and JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle in a match built on Keith Lee's loyalty as a tag team partner.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of The Briscoes Vs. FTR At ROH Final Battle
FTR and The Briscoes completed their trilogy on December 10 at Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view. The four men clashed in a Double Dog Collar match for FTR's ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the trend of championships changing hands continued with this bloody bout. Dax Harwood was chained...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Samoa Joe Vs Juice Robinson At ROH Final Battle
Samoa Joe defended his ROH Television Title against former NJPW star Juice Robinson on Saturday at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Joe successfully retained his title against Robinson. Joe has been the ROH World Television Champion since defeating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 edition of "AEW Dynamite." Since being champion Joe has defended the title against Brian Cage, Josh Woods, Jay Lethal, and Trent Beretta. Joe also holds the AEW TNT Championship, which he defended last Wednesday against Darby Allin.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Shotzi Shows X-Ray Of Broken Hand And Reveals Injury Timeline
The latest "WWE SmackDown" included a segment in which Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler jumped Shotzi. As Legado Del Fantasma was being interviewed in the parking lot, screams were heard and the camera cut to Shotzi holding her hand in pain. However, it appears that the segment was featured to write Shotzi off of television while she recovers from a legitimate injury.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation
The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Mercedes Martinez Vs. Athena ROH Final Battle Match
A new Ring of Honor Women's Champion was crowned Saturday evening on the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion. Before losing tonight, Martinez defeated the then-champion Deonna Purrazzo on the May 4 episode of "Dynamite." At the time of the title match, Martinez was the interim ROH Women's Champion, while it was Purrazzo, who was the "real" ROH Women's Champion. Martinez's last title defense before Final Battle was against Serena Deeb at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Makes His Presence Known At UFC 282
AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman and UFC's Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have had some heated interactions on social media lately, resulting in them teasing a future fight. Both men's trash-talking skills have been put to good use as well, with MJF calling the MMA fighter a "dollar store Connor McGregor" and Pimblett accusing the wrestler of taking steroids. However, it appears that MJF is willing to put his money where his mouth is regarding a physical altercation.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Isla Dawn Vs Alba Fyre At NXT Deadline
The feud between Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre intensified on Saturday at the WWE "NXT" premium live event, Deadline. The feud started when Dawn made her return to WWE programming on the November 15 edition of "NXT." Dawn came at the end of the Last Woman Standing Match and cost Fyre a chance at the "NXT" Women's Championship. She spat mist in the face of Fyre and pushed her off a ladder and Fyre ended up landing on the announce table. She was counted out and Rose retained her "NXT" Women's title.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023
Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7. Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Clarifies The New Day's WWE Status After NXT Title Win
The New Day surprised many WWE fans when they appeared on the December 6 episode of "WWE NXT" to confront "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. As they engaged in a war of words, it didn't take long before a first-time-ever clash was booked for NXT Deadline. The four men attempted to steal the show on December 10 before New Day scored the victory to win their first "NXT" tag team titles. Fans are now wondering what this means for both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason For Colt Cabana Missing ROH Final Battle Revealed
AEW and ROH star Colt Cabana returned to the spotlight when he faced Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on the November 2 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Earlier in the year, he appeared on AEW's YouTube shows "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," but since March, his presence in the ring has been rare. This was reportedly due to him being moved over to the ROH roster, but he wasn't booked on the card for ROH Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com
SmackDown Results (12/09) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on December 9, 2022, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line tonight, as they take on Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. While "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre was initially going to be the man to team with Sheamus, he was not medically cleared to compete in the ring earlier this week after sustaining a ruptured eardrum. Will The Bloodline members be able to hold on to their gold, or will new champions be crowned?
