mynbc5.com
Nine young Vermonters were celebrated at the state house Saturday for dedicating their life to their country
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It was a special Saturday afternoon at the Vermont State House with a ceremony being held for nine United States Service Academy nominees and their families. The annual ceremony was hosted by Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Sen.-elect Peter Welch. "In sixth...
mynbc5.com
Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
mynbc5.com
Short staffing at several Vermont sheriff departments affecting coverage areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont sheriff departments are short-staffed, and they say it is impacting how much ground they can cover. In Washington County, the sheriff's department has 23 full and part-time employees. They say that’s about half the staff the department had a decade ago and it means they need to cut back patrols in some smaller towns.
mynbc5.com
Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
mynbc5.com
Vermont veteran gifted with new car ahead of USAA Army-Navy game
PHILADELPHIA — A Vermont veteran received a new car on Friday as part of the USAA's 100th anniversary Army-Navy game celebration. Thomas Brooks, of Bethel, was one of two veterans to be presented with a Recycled Ride through a new USAA program aimed at helping veterans in need of new vehicles.
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
mynbc5.com
Noah Kahan announces summer 2023 tour coming to Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Fans of "Stick Season," listen up: Noah Kahan is coming to Burlington this summer. The Vermont native recently announced his summer tour for the new album and where he'll be traveling across the United States and Canada. Kahan will perform live at Waterfront Park in Burlington...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
mynbc5.com
Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition
ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid debuts one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Northern New York is set to show off a one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track for winter sports athletes looking to get a jump on the competition. Ever since it first hosted the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid has been a breeding ground for some of the top athletes in the country.
mynbc5.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Claremont, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. "Multiple state agencies are...
mynbc5.com
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
mynbc5.com
FISU 2023 Winter Games Torch Relay reaches Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 2023 FISU Winter Games made its third stop on the torch relay tour in Plattsburgh, a tour that aims to raise excitement for a historic sports tradition. “I’m elated to welcome the torch to the town of Plattsburgh,” Plattsburgh town supervisor Michael Cashman said....
Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing
Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death
Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
mynbc5.com
Town of Plattsburgh unveils new traffic light at high-accident intersection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The town of Plattsburgh has unveiled a new traffic light at a problematic intersection. The new light stands at the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street at the back of the Consumer Square Shopping Center. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman celebrated the debut of the...
mynbc5.com
Remodeled Olympic museum opens in Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Lake Placid Olympic Museum has reopened after years of remodeling and renovation. Inside the new space, exhibits from alpine skiing, to figure skating and ice hockey, feature individual sports and athletes. A large focus is on the 1980 games, where the infamous "Miracle On Ice" men's hockey game between Team USA and the Soviet Union was played, eventually leading to a USA gold medal.
