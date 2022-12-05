ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Southwestern Vermont Health Care merging with Dartmouth Health

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care is merging with the ever-growing Dartmouth Health network. The hospitals have had a partnership for over a decade, including services like their cancer center, some telemedicine and Dartmouth’s Health’s quality, safety and value division. The merger will also provide SVHC...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont veteran gifted with new car ahead of USAA Army-Navy game

PHILADELPHIA — A Vermont veteran received a new car on Friday as part of the USAA's 100th anniversary Army-Navy game celebration. Thomas Brooks, of Bethel, was one of two veterans to be presented with a Recycled Ride through a new USAA program aimed at helping veterans in need of new vehicles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
mynbc5.com

Noah Kahan announces summer 2023 tour coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Fans of "Stick Season," listen up: Noah Kahan is coming to Burlington this summer. The Vermont native recently announced his summer tour for the new album and where he'll be traveling across the United States and Canada. Kahan will perform live at Waterfront Park in Burlington...
BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Holiday light displays: Essex, Vermont, homeowners face off in annual lighting competition

ESSEX, Vt. — Homes in Essex, Vermont, will shine bright with holiday lights this month, as the city kicks off its annual holiday light contest this week. This year's Christmas light fight features 37 homes decked out in all manner of holiday decorations. To see all of the contestants, the town has put together two driving routes, with voting links for each route.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid debuts one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — Northern New York is set to show off a one-of-a-kind indoor sledding track for winter sports athletes looking to get a jump on the competition. Ever since it first hosted the Winter Olympics, Lake Placid has been a breeding ground for some of the top athletes in the country.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

FISU 2023 Winter Games Torch Relay reaches Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The 2023 FISU Winter Games made its third stop on the torch relay tour in Plattsburgh, a tour that aims to raise excitement for a historic sports tradition. “I’m elated to welcome the torch to the town of Plattsburgh,” Plattsburgh town supervisor Michael Cashman said....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing

Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death

Von “Red” Simmonds, 40, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder, according to the Burlington Police Department. He is accused of killing Abubakar Sharrif, 23, of Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington man charged in downtown stabbing death.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Remodeled Olympic museum opens in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Lake Placid Olympic Museum has reopened after years of remodeling and renovation. Inside the new space, exhibits from alpine skiing, to figure skating and ice hockey, feature individual sports and athletes. A large focus is on the 1980 games, where the infamous "Miracle On Ice" men's hockey game between Team USA and the Soviet Union was played, eventually leading to a USA gold medal.
LAKE PLACID, NY

