Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Berrics Canteen
Watch PJ Ladd’s ‘Swordsman’ Video Here
Filmer Kyle Camarillo has launched a new video series featuring some of his favorite skaters, rolling around in their hometowns in slow motion, called ‘Swordsman.’ The first episode features the 2-time BATB champ PJ Ladd, and he’s skating—you guessed it—Boston (during pandemic quarantine times, may they never return). PJ Ladd + harp music + slow-mo x Boston = wicked pissah. And Camarillo gets mad cinematic with it! Watch the first episode of ‘Swordsman’ above!
Crailtap’s Beloved ‘Weakdays’ Series Is Back
Crailtap has been a huge influence in the digital skate media realm for many, many years. Among the brand’s deep bag of video series, the casual Girl/Chocolate team sesh videos ‘Weakdays’ had gone on a hiatus 4 years ago, leaving a huge void in Crailtap’s YouTube channel. But no more! The guys (and girl) are back with an edit shot in Glassell Park with a very fun-looking launch ramp. The vibes are the same after all these years! Watch the latest ‘Weakdays,’ featuring Vincent Alvarez, Tyler Pacheco, Sean Malto, Erik Herrera, Breana Geering, Hart Pullman, James Capps, Stevie Perez, Leo Bodelazzi, and Cody Chapman, above!
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ Actor Gary Friedkin Dies at 70 From COVID Complications
Actor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in Garry Marshall films as well as a three-episode arc in Happy Days, has died from COVID-19 complications.Friedkin died at a hospice care facility in his native Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 2, according to an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle. His death came after “a difficult three-and-a-half weeks” in the ICU. He was 70 years old.The actor, who was four feet tall and an active member of the organization Little People of America, was known for his comedic work.One of his most memorable roles came in Marshall’s 1982 comedy Young Doctors In Love,...
Bones Bearings Drops Evan Tancredi Edit
Bones Bearings has dropped a new edit from Van City sensation Evan Tancredi, with a switch hardflip that’ll make you want to just stop skating and join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (aka the po-po, eyy?). Tanc you very much, Evan. Watch the edit, above, and then shop our selection of Bones Bearings in The Canteen!
