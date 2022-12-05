Actor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in Garry Marshall films as well as a three-episode arc in Happy Days, has died from COVID-19 complications.Friedkin died at a hospice care facility in his native Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 2, according to an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle. His death came after “a difficult three-and-a-half weeks” in the ICU. He was 70 years old.The actor, who was four feet tall and an active member of the organization Little People of America, was known for his comedic work.One of his most memorable roles came in Marshall’s 1982 comedy Young Doctors In Love,...

