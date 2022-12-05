ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sells for $80 Million to Parent Company of Applebee's and IHOP

By Paul O'Donnell, the Dallas Morning News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 17

BeeKay
5d ago

Personally haven’t patronized IHOP or Applebee’s in a very long time. They’re not good & Fuzzy’s isn’t that good either.

Reply
6
Tom#1
5d ago

I'm sure there goes the quality of the food down hill! These large corporations don't know how to run A restaurant like this. They will ruin it too!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fwtx.com

New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

JCPenney Plans New Local HQ

Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Navy Veteran and Family Gifted Rent-Free Home in Crowley

A Fort Worth area navy veteran and his family are celebrating something good this week – waking up in a brand new, rent free home. David Kane and his family were introduced to their new dream home in Crowley for the very first time on Wednesday. This was all...
CROWLEY, TX
CandysDirt.com

Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett

The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
ROWLETT, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End

Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4-Alarm Fire Damages Dallas Army-Navy Thrift Store

It took nearly 100 Dallas firefighters to get a 4-alarm fire at a Northwest Dallas strip shopping center under control Friday morning, officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say. The fire started at about 7 a.m. at an Army-Navy thrift store on the 11200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard. When firefighters arrived,...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location

The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy