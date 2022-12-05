Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sells for $80 Million to Parent Company of Applebee's and IHOP

Read full article on original website
BeeKay
5d ago
Personally haven’t patronized IHOP or Applebee’s in a very long time. They’re not good & Fuzzy’s isn’t that good either.
Tom#1
5d ago
I'm sure there goes the quality of the food down hill! These large corporations don't know how to run A restaurant like this. They will ruin it too!
Fort Worth-founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop being acquired by Dine Brands Global
The Fort Worth-founded Fuzzy’s Taco chain has been sold to Dine Brands Global, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP Dine Brands said Monday it will acquire Fuzzy’s in an $80-million dollar cash deal
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
2 Dallas-area restaurants ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America: report
When it comes to Dallas there are a few things that remain above the rest and that's sports, nightlife, things to do, and even above all of that is the food scene.
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Navy Veteran and Family Gifted Rent-Free Home in Crowley
A Fort Worth area navy veteran and his family are celebrating something good this week – waking up in a brand new, rent free home. David Kane and his family were introduced to their new dream home in Crowley for the very first time on Wednesday. This was all...
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
CandysDirt.com
Darlie Routier Home Is on The Market in Rowlett
The home at 5801 Eagle Drive in Rowlett is a member of an exclusive club that no Realtor wants their listing to be a part of. This seemingly idyllic Colonial-style home may have majestic rooftop dormers and picture-perfect porch pillars, but it is the family home where convicted murderer Darlie Routier killed her two sons, 5, and 6. And now that home, which has been on the market for 114 days, can be yours for $396,000.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
WFAA
Samsung signs a 670,941-square-foot lease in fast-growing south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Samsung has signed a 670,941-square-foot lease at a south Fort Worth industrial park. The consumer electronics producer is taking down the entirety of Fort Worth Logistics Hub Building 1, within the Fort...
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
YMCA of Metro Dallas Needs Volunteers, Donations to Help Families This Christmas
The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is in need of volunteers and donations for a massive effort to help families in need. The organization is prepping for its 3rd annual Catalyst Christmas on Saturday, December 17th. But right now, they're rounding up much needed volunteers to help pack and deliver baskets...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4-Alarm Fire Damages Dallas Army-Navy Thrift Store
It took nearly 100 Dallas firefighters to get a 4-alarm fire at a Northwest Dallas strip shopping center under control Friday morning, officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say. The fire started at about 7 a.m. at an Army-Navy thrift store on the 11200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard. When firefighters arrived,...
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Medical Emergency, Firefighter Responds to Help Midlothian Family Spread Christmas Cheer
For their first Christmas season in Texas, decking the halls was essential for Rafael Martinez. Saturday, the California transplant scaled the second story of his Midlothian home. "I started putting up one by one the individual lights,” said Martinez. He’d placed just six when he realized something wasn’t right....
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
