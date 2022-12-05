ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Pursuit of Kalispell armed robbery suspect ends in Lake County

By MTN News
KPAX
 5 days ago
KALISPELL – Law enforcement was involved in the pursuit of a Kalispell armed robbery suspect on Sunday night.

Flathead County Sheriff‘s Office deputies — along with Kalispell Police officers began pursuing the vehicle shortly after 9 p.m.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the incident involved a previously reported stolen vehicle as well as a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Main Street in Kalispell.

The pursuit went through sections of Kalispell as well as on US Highway 93 with speeds reaching between 75 mph and 95 mph, according to a news release.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed stop sticks on Highway 93 near the intersection with Montana Highway 28 and the vehicle came to a stop at mile marker 76.

Sheriff Heino says all “parties were detained and transported to the Kalispell Police Department. Sean Edwards was arrested and held on a parole violation in reference to the incident.”

The stolen vehicle is being investigated by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office while the armed robbery is being investigated by the Kalispell Police Department.

Jim Mathieu
5d ago

Thank you, law enforcement. Glad all are safe with no innocent victims along the pursuit

KPAX

