Police seeking laundromat thieves

Riverside, Pa. — A pair of thieves tore apart a laundromat wall to remove a change machine early Monday morning, police say.

The extensive damage at The Laundry Room in Riverside happened between 3-4 a.m., according to Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes. A man and woman, driving what appeared to be a black or dark-colored Toyota RAV4, pulled into the laundromat parking lot and walked into the building, which is open 24 hours a day.

Surveillance video shows the pair brought several tools with them, including a crowbar, a hammer, and a screwdriver, Parkes said. Once inside, they tried to remove the change machine from the wall, but were unable to pry it loose because of the heavy bolts and other security measures holding it in place, according to Parkes.

"They were not going to get it out from the front," he said.

That's when the couple broke into the room to get to the wall behind it, he noted. They ripped down the drywall and removed the bolts and other security devices to free the machine, which contained an estimated $2,000.

"It took them awhile," Parkes said. "They worked on it a good hour."

Owners Lyle and Jessica Brouse own several laundromats throughout the region and were the victims of theft this fall, when four of their seven Laundry Rooms were hit. That time, the thieves targeted the skills machines, Parkes said.

Although the man's face is covered in the surveillance video, the female's isn't and Parkes has already received several tips about possible suspects. There is a $500 reward being offered by the owners.

If anyone has information about the suspects, contact the Riverside Police Department at 570-275-4305.