Riverside, PA

Police seeking laundromat thieves

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
 5 days ago

Riverside, Pa. — A pair of thieves tore apart a laundromat wall to remove a change machine early Monday morning, police say.

The extensive damage at The Laundry Room in Riverside happened between 3-4 a.m., according to Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes. A man and woman, driving what appeared to be a black or dark-colored Toyota RAV4, pulled into the laundromat parking lot and walked into the building, which is open 24 hours a day.

Surveillance video shows the pair brought several tools with them, including a crowbar, a hammer, and a screwdriver, Parkes said. Once inside, they tried to remove the change machine from the wall, but were unable to pry it loose because of the heavy bolts and other security measures holding it in place, according to Parkes.

"They were not going to get it out from the front," he said.

That's when the couple broke into the room to get to the wall behind it, he noted. They ripped down the drywall and removed the bolts and other security devices to free the machine, which contained an estimated $2,000.

"It took them awhile," Parkes said. "They worked on it a good hour."

Owners Lyle and Jessica Brouse own several laundromats throughout the region and were the victims of theft this fall, when four of their seven Laundry Rooms were hit. That time, the thieves targeted the skills machines, Parkes said.

Although the man's face is covered in the surveillance video, the female's isn't and Parkes has already received several tips about possible suspects. There is a $500 reward being offered by the owners.

If anyone has information about the suspects, contact the Riverside Police Department at 570-275-4305.

skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Reported Burglary in Shenandoah

The Pennsylvania State Police in Frackville are investigating a reported burglary that occurred in Shenandoah last week. Troopers say the robbery occurred just after 2:00am, on Sunday, November 27th, 2022, in a detached garage near North Market Street and East Penn Street. An investigation revealed that several unknown suspects were...
SHENANDOAH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft of vehicle reported at hotel

New Columbia, Pa. — A woman's car was stolen last weekend from the parking lot of a hotel in Union County. State police at Milton say the woman was staying at a hotel in White Deer Township when she got into an argument with the suspect. The suspect, who police said is known to them, wanted the accuser to drive her to Harlem, N.Y. The accuser refused to do so. When the woman went to the leave the hotel the morning of Dec. 5, she discovered her car was missing. The known suspect also was gone. Police say the stolen car is a 2019 tan Buick Encore with registration plate number KTV6684. Anyone with information may call PSP at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Hughesville Man Arrested for Active Warrant, Drugs

WATSONTOWN – A Hughesville man was taken in custody for possession of drugs Tuesday morning and was also found to be subject of an active arrest warrant. It happened near Watsontown, Milton state police say arrested was 45-year-old Lee Peterman. He was arraigned in district court and is now jailed in the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of bail.
HUGHESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged drug dealer charged in overdose death

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man has been charged in the death of a 23-year-old man earlier this year after police say he dealt the victim a lethal dose of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer. Tysheem Alexander Dunlap, 25, made a drug deal over Snapchat with a woman on Aug. 20 for cocaine, according to Bloomsburg Sgt. Michael Fosse. The woman and two of her friends had met the victim, Edward Heckler, at Hess Tavern earlier that night and together, they decided to do cocaine, she...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher

Williamsport, Pa. — An attempted homicide is under dispute in the case of the woman accused of driving her minivan into the Little League World Series museum in July. President Judge Nancy Butts is deliberating a recent appeal to amend the criminal charge of attempted homicide Theresa Salazar, 57, is facing in the crash, to decide whether or not Salazar possessed the intent to kill. Chief public defender Nicole Spring,...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of stealing fireworks to appear in court

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming man accused of stealing nearly $25 worth of fireworks will appear in court this month. Sean Michael Miller, 47, of Williamsport allegedly used bags of potato chips to conceal the fireworks on June 21, police said. He then rang up and paid for the chips before leaving the Sheetz on Westminster Drive with the fireworks. Trooper Logan Womelsdorf spoke with an assistant manager at the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly caught with bottle of urine during drug test

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man reportedly showed up to a drug test at the probation office with a bottle of drug-free urine and a heat pack. Jesse Ray Remensnyder, 41, admitted he brought the urine and a small heat pack attached to the bottle to the Columbia County Probation office, 35 W. Main Street, on Nov. 4 at 4:45 p.m., police say. Urine provided for a drug test must be within a certain temperature range, which is why Remensnyder was allegedly using a heat pack to keep it warm. Remensyder, Shickshinny, was charged with using drug-free urine during a test, and criminal attempt to use drug-free urine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at District Judge Russell Lawton's office on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Docket sheet
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man given 2-6 year sentence for attacking guards

West Burlington, Pa. — A 23-year-old man could spend up to six years behind bars for attacking several guards at a prison. Doyle Bonnell of Canton was sentenced to 27-72 months in state prison and fined $250 for injuring three correctional officers at the Bradford County Jail in January. Related reading: Three correctional officers injured in scuffle with inmate Bonnell, who was originally jailed on disorderly conduct charges, slipped out of his restraint belt at the jail and used it to hit a guard. Bonnell continued to struggle with the corrections officers, spitting a "large amount" of salivia in one of the guard's eyes and hitting another in the leg before he was able to be restrained. He was convicted of aggravated assault of law enforcement with a deadly weapon and two counts of simple assault.
CANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with felony for stealing on 20 occasions at Walmart

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman stole more than $500 of items from the Selinsgrove Walmart store on at least 20 occasions, police say. Margaret Ann Black, 59, of Selinsgrove, was charged with felonies of retail theft and receiving stolen property for the alleged thefts that began on Aug. 21. Trooper Samuel Kuhns of state police at Selinsgrove says Black took a total of $584 of merchandise on 20 different occasions between Aug. 21 and Oct. 18. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Cogan Sation woman racks up additional drug charges

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station woman has been charged again for allegedly possessing narcotics with intent to distribute. This time, Ashley Ann Johnson, 36, was charged for possessing 4.48 grams of fentanyl after Lycoming County narcotics detectives picked her up to transport her to a rehabilitation facility. The detective said he and another narcotics detective arrived at a home at the 2000 block of W. Fourth Street on Jan....
COGAN STATION, PA
Times Leader

Catalytic converters stolen from five work vans

FORTY FORT — Forty Fort police reported catalytic converters were stolen from five vehicles at two businesses Monday night into Tuesday morning. The vehicles were all Nissan NV 200 work vans, police said. Police said a neighboring police department, Swoyersville, is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Man acquitted of homicide charge in 2021 stabbing

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man accused of stabbing someone in the street on April 12, 2021, has been found guilty of aggravated assault and other related charges. The jury decided he is not guilty of homicide. After nine and a half hours of deliberation Thursday, officials say the jury is in for Tamiir […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

84 grams of cocaine found in man's apartment

Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet. State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges. ...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
WBRE

Scranton woman dead after early morning crash

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Home in Mifflinburg Friday; Victim Rescued

MIFFLINBURG – Several volunteer fire crews from Union and Snyder counties are responding to a two-alarm house fire in Mifflinburg and also rescued a victim. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the blaze was first reported at 261 Walnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Friday and a second alarm was called minutes later.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman in Alley

An Ashland man is free on bail after being taken into custody for assaulting a woman early Monday morning. According to Ashland Police, around 7:30am, on December 5th, 2022, police officers were called to the 1300 Block of Walnut Street for a report of a man beating a woman. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness that said the incident occurred in the rear of 1331 Walnut where a male was on top of woman beating her in the alley.
ASHLAND, PA
