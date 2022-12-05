SAN FRANCISCO — Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing moments of the Celtics’ loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The ejection occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were putting the finishing touches on an impressive win over Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout to pull his starters out of the game and Williams punched a loose ball after the timeout was called. The loose ball proceeded to fly into the stands, resulting in a technical foul and an automatic ejection according to the officials.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO