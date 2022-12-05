Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Tessa Kawall’s 18 points fuels Amherst girls basketball in 55-33 comeback win over Northampton
AMHERST – It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night in the Mullins Center, as Amherst girls basketball erased an early 12-point deficit and eased by Northampton, 55-33, in the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off Classic, the season opener for both teams.
Fourth-quarter run ensures Northampton boys basketball 44-43 win over Amherst
AMHERST - All Northampton boys basketball needed was Ben Sledzieski’s winning basket to make a 44-43 overtime win over Amherst in the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday evening.
South Hadley girls basketball dominates in 53-25 win over Granby: ‘I thought we did what we wanted to do’ (photos)
AMHERST - In a showing of complete dominance and skill, the South Hadley girl’s basketball team defeated Granby in the opening matchup of the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday night, winning 53-25.
Tyler Bielecki’s hat trick sends Chicopee boys hockey past South Hadley in season opener, 5-1
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Tensions were high as Chicopee and South Hadley battled it out on the ice in their season opener this Saturday afternoon. Chicopee, a new co-op program with Chicopee and Chicopee Comprehensive, came out victorious, 5-1.
Griffin Collins, third quarter run powers Longmeadow boys basketball past rival East Longmeadow, 49-33 (photos)
EAST LONGMEADOW — The first half of Friday night’s showdown between East Longmeadow and Longmeadow looked like a high-intensity, season-opening rivalry game.
Tayvon Sandifer, Maimoudou Bamba lead Taconic boys basketball to 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in season opener
SPRINGFIELD — No first game of a high school basketball season ever looks the prettiest, but the Taconic boys basketball team hit its stride in the second half of its season opener on Friday night.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Taconic open season with road victory over Sci-Tech & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Taconic got its first win of the season on Thursday night with a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Defense and rebounding shine in Easthampton girls basketball win over West Springfield, 62-34
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. EASTHAMPTON ― Easthampton girls basketball opened its season with a victory on the road over West Springfield, 62-34.
Boys Hockey Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Carson LePage, Aidan Fisher lead East Longmeadow past Burncoat & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Carson LePage and Aidan Fisher each scored three goals to lead East Longmeadow to a win, 8-2, in a season-opening victory over Burncoat on the road. Fisher also had an assist.
Worcester Railers allow three goals in the final period, lose to Steelheads, 5-1
WORCESTER - The Worcester Railers fell to the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 5-1 on Friday night at the DCU Center.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Pope Francis defeats Holyoke, Cam Vedovelli scores 17 points to lead Cardinals
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pope Francis got its first win of the season on Thursday night with a win, 60-49, over Holyoke. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall in overtime to Grand Rapids Griffins, 2-1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-10-1-4) could not quite hold off the Grand Rapids Griffins (10-11-1-0) on Friday night in the clubs’ first-ever meeting at the MassMutual Center. The visitors came away with the 2-1 victory in overtime.
Bill Belichick rooting for Holy Cross football as Patriots prepare for Cardinals
While Bill Belichick is focused on the Patriots’ Monday night game at Arizona against the Cardinals, the New England coach was a man of many rooting interests Friday heading into this weekend. A proud Croatian-American, Belichick was happy to see Croatia upset Brazil in the World Cup on Friday....
Worcester Railers fall to Idaho Steelheads during annual Teddy Bear Toss night, 4-1
WORCESTER – The season is too young for any game or series to be a playoff preview, but this weekend’s DCU trifecta involving the Railers and Idaho Steelheads looked like a barometer to measure the merits of the ECHL’s best eastern team and its best western one.
$520k state grant will fund Phase I Holyoke Anniversary Hill, Scott Tower restoration
HOLYOKE — Efforts to revive Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower got a boost when the City Council accepted a $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The award will finance Phase I of the restoration project. The City Council formally passed the grant and a resolution Tuesday. The...
Celtics’ Grant Williams ejected against Warriors after hitting ball into stands
SAN FRANCISCO — Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing moments of the Celtics’ loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The ejection occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were putting the finishing touches on an impressive win over Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout to pull his starters out of the game and Williams punched a loose ball after the timeout was called. The loose ball proceeded to fly into the stands, resulting in a technical foul and an automatic ejection according to the officials.
Bruins give up late goal, fall to Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to...
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface
The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams, Al Horford ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Warriors
The Celtics will have to wait at least one more game for starting center Robert Williams III to make his season debut as the team officially ruled him out for Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Williams has been progressing well in his recovery from a successful arthroscopic...
Xander Bogaerts press conference: How to watch former Red Sox star’s introduction to Padres
The Padres will introduce former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as the newest member of their team Friday afternoon at Petco Park. San Diego officially announced its 11-year, $280 million contract with Bogaerts on Friday. They will give him his new hat and jersey at 5 p.m. ET. You can...
