Harvard, MA

MassLive.com

Celtics’ Grant Williams ejected against Warriors after hitting ball into stands

SAN FRANCISCO — Grant Williams was ejected for the second time this season in the closing moments of the Celtics’ loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. The ejection occurred with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Warriors were putting the finishing touches on an impressive win over Boston. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout to pull his starters out of the game and Williams punched a loose ball after the timeout was called. The loose ball proceeded to fly into the stands, resulting in a technical foul and an automatic ejection according to the officials.
BOSTON, MA
Bruins give up late goal, fall to Coyotes

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to...
BOSTON, MA
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Warriors 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch as old demons resurface

The Celtics had revenge on their mind on Saturday night but they ran into familiar problems against the Golden State Warriors in a 123-107 loss at the Chase Center. Jaylen Brown led the way for the Celtics with a team-high 31 points and nine rebounds but he got limited help from his co-star in Jayson Tatum who went just 6-of-20 from the field to finish with 18 points.
BOSTON, MA
Springfield, MA
