Schenectady, NY

Q 105.7

What Happened to Missing Upstate Teenager Samantha Humphrey?

What Happened to Missing Upstate NY Teen Samantha Humphrey?. It's what everyone in the Capital Region seems to be asking and while many might have theories, most of us have more questions than answers. Here's what we know so far. Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey left home on Black Friday, November...
SCHENECTADY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Tiffany Treasures of the Albany Rural Cemetery

The famed Tiffany Studios not only produced exquisite stained-glass windows for churches and civic buildings but had a department specializing in monument design from the 1890s until the company’s closure. Since 2018, Albany Rural Cemetery has identified scores of examples of Tiffany Studios memorials ranging from an early significant...
COHOES, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga County’s Traveling Tombstone

Phillip Rice, born in Albany in 1822, was the son of Thomas Rice. By 1855 he was married to Martha Stead, a native of England, and living in Corinth. Phillip was a leather worker and was also listed as a shoemaker. At the age of 38 he enlisted in the army in the 30th Infantry Company G that was organized in Saratoga Springs.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Henry Knox & The Hunt for Heavy Artillery

The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the Warren County Historical Society have announced “Henry Knox and the Hunt for Heavy Artillery,” a program presented by Fort Ticonderoga Museum Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle on Monday, December 19th. Keagle will explore the Continental Army’s need for heavy cannon in...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
104.5 The Team

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
SCHENECTADY, NY

