This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
newyorkalmanack.com
Henry Knox & The Hunt for Heavy Artillery
The Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance and the Warren County Historical Society have announced “Henry Knox and the Hunt for Heavy Artillery,” a program presented by Fort Ticonderoga Museum Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle on Monday, December 19th. Keagle will explore the Continental Army’s need for heavy cannon in...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Route 50 crash in Ballston Lake injures drivers
On Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m., the Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills Fire Departments were sent to a car crash on State Route 50.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Stewart’s Shops opening new store in West Colonie
Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 2005 Central Avenue in Colonie. The store officially opens on December 7 and a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on December 16 at 10 a.m.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
WRGB
Police expand search for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — In Schenectady, police expand the scope of the investigation into missing teen Samantha Humphrey. Police told us there would be several crews out searching the Mohawk River, because of the time that's passed since she was last seen or heard from. 14-year-old Humphrey was reported...
Queensbury man assaults victim, flees the scene
A Queensbury man assaulted a victim during a dispute and fled the scene before police arrived.
Finally! Upscale Steakhouse Breaks Ground in Colonie
It was announced back in April that a high-end steak house would be coming to the Capital Region. It is the first of its kind in the area. But then nothing else was known. Now there are signs that they are beginning construction. Where is the New Upscale Steak House?
