Read full article on original website
Related
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song
It's North West, princess of pop! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North...
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
Olivia Culpo Reveals Where She Really Stands With Sister Sophia After Dramatic Fight
Watch: The Culpo Sisters Exclusive Sneak Peek: Olivia Culpo on Future Baby Plans. Sometimes, difficult conversations can lead to easy resolutions. During the season finale of The Culpo Sisters Dec. 5, viewers watched Sophia Culpo, 26, share how her older sister Olivia's fame has impacted her. The candid discussion between the sisters led to a dramatic scene, leaving fans wondering if the pair could resolve their conflict.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Update After Stopping IVF With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis...
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Kelli Giddish's Exit—Plus, How Rollins Said Goodbye
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime co-star. Following Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Dec. 8, the long running procedural's star shared a heartfelt message to her fellow SVU detective on Instagram.
Meghan & Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Pic in Doc
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive. In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8,...
Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice. The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui. "There's...
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Would Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Be Up for a TV Wedding With Girlfriend Natalie Joy One Day? He Says...
Watch: Nick Viall Gushes Over GF Natalie Joy Who Slid Into His DMs. Nick Viall's days of baring his soul on TV may be behind him. He's appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette, handed out the roses on The Bachelor and hit the beach on Bachelor in Paradise. But now that he's found love with girlfriend Natalie Joy, would he ever consider letting cameras roll during another major life moment—a wedding—if approached for the opportunity?
Mean Girls: The Musical Movie Cast Is Totally Fetch
Put away the Burn Books—the cast of the Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation is finally here. The upcoming film version based on the Broadway musical, also written by Tina Fey, will...
Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
How The Masked Singer Honored Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long...
Meet the Cast of The Circle Season 5
The Circle is back—with a twist. For the first time in the reality competition show's history, all of the contestants will enter the show single—and perhaps ready to mingle. "More flirting, more...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Mini Backpack for Just $65
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We Sat Down With Several Boy Band Members For a Nostalgic Holiday Hang
Forget Santa Claus, because the ultimate boy band supergroup is coming to a town near you. Ryan Cabrera, 98 Degrees' Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons, All-4-One's Jamie Jones and O-Town's Erik Michael Estrada are making our "liquid dreams" come true, embarking on a tour that is the perfect gift for fans of '90s music.
Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder
Céline Dion is prioritizing her health after a recent diagnosis. In a video message to fans on Dec. 8, the superstar singer, 54, shared that she has stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare"...
Watch Sandra Oh and Duran Duran Perform "Rio" Together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy. The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for a musical ride in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series. "This...
E! News
226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0