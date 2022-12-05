ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mysaline.com

Benton Panthers have some great moments; See this week’s wrap

Opening with the Cabot Panthers at home, the Benton basketball team had a full house to witness the first game of the season. Led by Sophomore, Terrion Burgess and his 34 points, the Panthers came up short against the Cabot Panthers 55-52. What made the difference for the Cabot basketball team was their ability to take care of the basketball.
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas December 8th

Dixie Bowden, 73, of Bauxite, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on Wednesday, October 26, 1949, to the late Bud and Ima Jean Thompson, in Warren, Arkansas. Dixie enjoyed reading, everything to do with crafts, and her dog, Luigi. She was Pentecostal in faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart.
BAUXITE, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 9th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Kara Brook Frazee Bryant , AR age 29 & Jeffery Michael Richard Armstrong Bryant , AR age 27. Nikita Shaunte Seahorn Pine Bluff , AR age 42 & Curlee Dockett III Pine Bluff , AR age...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Drugs and Theft in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12092022

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy