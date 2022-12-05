Charlotte Fire Department, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority help with Steve’s Coats for Kids collection

CHARLOTTE — Some of Channel 9′s community partners came together over the weekend to collect coats for our Steve’s Coats for Kids drive.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Charlotte Fire Department held a coat drive to make sure kids in our area have warm coats this winter.

All month long you can stop by any Charlotte fire station to donate new or gently used coats.

“Come by to one of our houses, we will open our doors to you and we will show you our trucks, things like that, in addition to being able to give those coats to kids,” said Battalion Chief Jason Perdue.

New or gently used coats can be dropped off at any Arby’s and Ashley HomeStore, as well as at fire stations.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Channel 9 will be collecting coats at the WSOC-TV studios at 235 W. 23rd Street.

All donations are distributed through Crisis Assistance Ministry, an independent nonprofit agency focused on preventing homelessness and preserving dignity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s working poor.

