Rockdale County's task force focusing on infrastructure holds first public meet

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County, Covington to fund warming shelter for homeless
COVINGTON — Newton County and the city of Covington are joining forces to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in the community. The Covington City Council voted at its Nov. 21 meeting to contribute $40,000 toward a warming shelter operated by a third party, as long as the county takes the lead on the project, provides financial oversight for the shelter operation and provides regular updates to the council on the number of patrons served and the itemized cost to operate the shelter.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County - Dec. 9-11
This weekend in Rockdale and Newton County is once again filled with holiday happenings. Get out of the house for the Nutcracker, the Holiday Tour of Homes or a holiday music performance.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
George Strait Gives Military Family a Life-Changing Gift Ahead of the Holidays
George Strait is in the giving mood this holiday season. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock
When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute
Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Leaves Pat Sajak Speechless With Off-Color Comment
Pat Sajak was left with no words during a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, where one contestant shocked him with an unexpected response. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Brittney Griner’s Family Issues Statement Following Her Release
The family of WNBA star Brittney Griner issued a statement Thursday night in the aftermath of her long-awaited release from Russian custody after 294 days. Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens t… Click for more.Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December 10.
Comments / 0