I think a lot of people are looking at the Asheville Tourists situation all wrong. Rather than allowing this challenge to brew into yet another divisive controversy and potential drain on our taxes, maybe we should unite and view this moment as an opportunity to shift the outdated business model into a moneymaking enterprise to financially benefit the people of Asheville. Maybe it’s time to let the DeWines and Astros go. Instead of paying more taxes for the right to host a minor league team, why not position Asheville as our nation’s very first Fantasy Baseball Tourist Destination?

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO