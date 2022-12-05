Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County invites public to weigh in on 2043 Comprehensive Plan
Buncombe County wants to hear from you as we move into finalizing the draft version of the County’s 2043 Comprehensive Plan. Don’t miss upcoming opportunities to review the draft plan and share your feedback. The Buncombe 2043 Comprehensive Plan will guide the county’s decision-making for the next twenty...
Mountain Xpress
G5 Trail Collective opens first phase of planned network
Six miles down, 36 to go. That’s the current status of the Old Fort Trails Project, a collection of hiking, biking and horse trails planned outside the McDowell County town in the Pisgah National Forest. The first phase of the project, aptly named the Old Fort Gateway Trails, opened to the public in June.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Fire Department is awarded top fire suppression rating
The NC Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced today that the Asheville Fire Department improved its fire rating from Class 2 to Class 1. Through dedication and commitment to making our community a safer place to live, the Asheville Fire Department is very proud of this official announcement. Asheville’s current rating of 2 will officially become a 1 on March 1, 2023. This improved fire suppression rating not only means AFD is better equipped to respond to emergencies but this better rating continues to significantly lower insurance rates in our City.
Mountain Xpress
Beyond white squirrels: Specialty shops abound in Brevard
Some visitors are drawn to Brevard for the chance to glimpse the white squirrels. The four-legged critters — a variant of the Eastern gray squirrel — are so popular they even have their own gift shop: the White Squirrel Shoppe on West Main Street. But there are plenty...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville’s newest exhibit spaces provide fresh opportunities
No, there wasn’t a bounty on his head or anything like that — at least not in any Wild West sense. In spring 2019, following two months of medical issues, he suffered a massive heart attack 24 hours after being discharged from a six-day stint in the hospital.
gsabusiness.com
Behind this bank’s $50M Greenville HQ relocation
When United Community Bank chairman and CEO Lynn Harton and his wife moved to Greenville in 2007, they both quickly fell in love with the city. So much so that Harton decided to relocate the company’s headquarters to Greenville. Its welcoming vibe, great amenities that make it feel small...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Why kittens should be adopted in pairs
I greatly appreciated the excellent interview with Andee Bingham about her valiant work rescuing neonatal kittens [“Q&A: Future Hopes and Plans for Esther Neonatal Kitten Rescue,” Nov. 16, Xpress]. I would like to take this occasion to mention another important point about kitten rescue. A few years ago,...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
Mountain Xpress
Housing crunch
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville sees 13.1% drop in home sales in 2022; decline less than national average
The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months. New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market. One of...
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks information on shooting that sends man to hospital with injuries
Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in west Asheville that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. APD officers were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street to investigate a report of a gunshot wound in which a man was shot in the calf inside his residence. The responding Patrol officers administered medical assistance by applying a tourniquet to his leg prior to EMS arriving. He was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Dreaming small at McCormick Field
I think a lot of people are looking at the Asheville Tourists situation all wrong. Rather than allowing this challenge to brew into yet another divisive controversy and potential drain on our taxes, maybe we should unite and view this moment as an opportunity to shift the outdated business model into a moneymaking enterprise to financially benefit the people of Asheville. Maybe it’s time to let the DeWines and Astros go. Instead of paying more taxes for the right to host a minor league team, why not position Asheville as our nation’s very first Fantasy Baseball Tourist Destination?
