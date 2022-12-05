New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Florida to reject a lawsuit against her by a "disgruntled" Donald Trump. Trump, in the suit, is seeking emergency protection for the revocable trust in which he parked his ownership of the Trump Organization. He accused James of seeking to invade his privacy by asking for documents about the trust as part of her $250 million civil lawsuit filed in September against the former president and his family.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO