ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

New York AG asks judge to reject Trump lawsuit seeking emergency protections

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Florida to reject a lawsuit against her by a "disgruntled" Donald Trump. Trump, in the suit, is seeking emergency protection for the revocable trust in which he parked his ownership of the Trump Organization. He accused James of seeking to invade his privacy by asking for documents about the trust as part of her $250 million civil lawsuit filed in September against the former president and his family.
FLORIDA STATE
6abc

New York Times reporters and other staff stage 24-hour strike

More than 1,000 journalists and other workers at The New York Times launched a 24-hour strike on Thursday, a protest over ongoing contract negotiations that marks the first such strike at the company in more than four decades. "It's never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy