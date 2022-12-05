Read full article on original website
$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
Buena Vista to host holiday bazaar Friday at community center
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI — Saginaw County vendors here will supply the goods this week at the second annual Buena Vista Holiday Bazaar, organizers said. The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 1940 S. Outer Drive. “We...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
‘This Is Me’ special needs fashion show in Flint looks to inspire hundreds
FLINT, MI — “This Is Me” is back and its bigger than ever. In its fourth year, the fashion show featuring differently-abled models will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Capitol Theatre, located at 1241 E. Kearsley St., in downtown Flint. “We have...
Flint seeks applicants for new ARPA Community Advisory Committee
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is seeking applicants to serve on its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee. This committee is being formed to help review grant proposals for the ARPA community and aid in making award recommendations with the $18 million available for community grants. The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed by the mayor and Flint City Council, who will make the final decision on funding awards, the city said in a press release.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Flint schools family literacy night to feature 1K+ free books, Mama Sol poetry slam
FLINT, MI -- More than 1,000 free books, a presentation from Flint legend Mama Sol, and even Michigan State University’s Sparty mascot will all be featured at an upcoming Flint Community Schools family literacy night. Literacy night will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the...
‘Noel’ to bring Broadway-style holiday show to Saginaw’s Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Travis Fader’s favorite act in the upcoming Broadway-style, holiday-themed show in downtown Saginaw, “Noel: Experience Christmas,” is its opening vocal performance, but he isn’t giving away any more details. “I’ll leave it at that,” Fader said. “Audiences will enjoy it, and it’s...
Three new members take office on Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI -- Three of the five newly-elected Flint Community Schools Board of Education members took their seats on Tuesday night. The swearing-in ceremony signifies a new age for the Flint Community Schools Board of Education as a new governing majority was elected to the board in November. It was...
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Student achievement underperforming in 18 schools in Genesee, Saginaw Counties
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - According to a new report, some schools in mid-Michigan need more help to bring student achievement to the level it needs to be. Victor Bugni, executive director of instructional services for the Saginaw Intermediate School District, talked about the federal requirement that identifies schools based on student achievement.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Detroit’s Black fraternities and sororities: A tour of their history and contributions
From skyscrapers to historic homes, Detroit is filled with historical landmarks, including some of the city’s African American fraternity and sorority housing. But what is the history behind Detroit’s Black fraternity and sorority houses? And what contributions have they made to Detroit, one of America’s largest majority-Black cities?
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden dies, remembered as fighter for community
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just hours after participating in commission committee meetings. Nolden, D-Flint, was a former Flint City Council member and served as the executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House. Under his leadership, the group recently...
News Highlights from the Last 7 Days
Bishop David W. Maxwell, former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives for the city of Lansing and pastor at Eliezer Temple Church in south Lansing, died Thursday at 66. Maxwell, who retired as director in August after 17 years, was instrumental in creating a response to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement’s 2006 rally at the State Capitol. He also advised former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on responding to the city’s water crisis. A “celebration of life” is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Eliezer Temple, followed by a “homegoing celebration” at 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Hope Church on Creyts Road.
