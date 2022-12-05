ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Flint Journal

$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint

FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint seeks applicants for new ARPA Community Advisory Committee

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Flint is seeking applicants to serve on its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee. This committee is being formed to help review grant proposals for the ARPA community and aid in making award recommendations with the $18 million available for community grants. The committee’s recommendations will be reviewed by the mayor and Flint City Council, who will make the final decision on funding awards, the city said in a press release.
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
MLive

More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
BAY CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

News Highlights from the Last 7 Days

Bishop David W. Maxwell, former director of the Office of Faith-Based Initiatives for the city of Lansing and pastor at Eliezer Temple Church in south Lansing, died Thursday at 66. Maxwell, who retired as director in August after 17 years, was instrumental in creating a response to the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement’s 2006 rally at the State Capitol. He also advised former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver on responding to the city’s water crisis. A “celebration of life” is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Eliezer Temple, followed by a “homegoing celebration” at 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Hope Church on Creyts Road.
LANSING, MI

