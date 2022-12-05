Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
Biggest Upsets of the 2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup has been a rollercoaster, giving fans around the world the thrill of a lifetime. This year's iteration of the prestigious event has seen numerous upsets since its start on Nov. 20, beginning with wild results in the group stage. The unpredicted victories have continued into the...
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France
The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
‘He Needs to Keep His Mouth Shut': Argentina Goalkeeper on Netherlands Manager
Tensions flared on and off the pitch between Argentina and the Netherlands. Not only did Friday's second quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have the first bench-clearing scuffle of the tournament, but shots were fired during post-game interviews as well. Following Argentina's 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands...
France Tops England 2-1 in Thriller, Advances to World Cup Semifinal
The last remaining semifinal ticket has been booked. France’s quest to repeat as World Cup champions continued after topping England 2-1 in a quarterfinal thriller. Both Gareth Southgate and Didier Deschamps came out with unchanged starting XIs from their round of 16 wins. England kept its 4-3-3 shape with...
How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?
Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild. First, Croatia unexpectedly upset this year’s favorites Brazil after beating Neymar & Co. in penalty kicks following a tie...
