The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history. The World Cup is a huge badge of honor and a point of pride for many countries, whether they’re looking to add to their collection of wins or finally join the elusive club of victors. In addition to the pride and national honor, these players are competing for a chance to hoist the famed World Cup trophy.

1 DAY AGO