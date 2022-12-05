Read full article on original website
mississippicir.org
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity
Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
WLBT
Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned over to the federal government for prosecution. Tuesday, the council approved a non-binding resolution asking the Jackson Police Department to refer criminal cases involving felons with firearms to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The resolution...
Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
mageenews.com
Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Attorney General Lynn Fitch made the following statement regarding the State v John Coleman:. Last Tuesday, November 29, 2022, upon appearance...
Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
MDHS seeks to amend complaint to add parties receiving misspent TANF funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in ongoing litigation concerning TANF funds. MDHS is seeking to amend the complaint to include “all claims under the Mississippi Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act (UFTA), arising out of the same transaction or occurrence as […]
WLOX
Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
WAPT
MDHS adds more names to civil lawsuit seeking to recover misspent TANF money
JACKSON, Miss. — Additional defendants have been added to the civil suit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which is seeking to recover $94 million in misspent welfare funds. MDHS amended its civil complaint this week after attorneys for the state agency spent months investigating. The following...
WLOX
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines announces switch to Mississippi Republican Party
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday it became official as the Mississippi Republican Party welcomed Biloxi Ward 2 Councilman Felix Gines into the party. News broke Sunday that the longtime democrat would be switching his political allegiance. Gines might tell you the move should come as no surprise. “I am switching...
WLBT
Illegal dumping creating an eyesore and concerns for one Jackson pastor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Illegal dumping continues to be an issue in the Capital City. Just ask Pastor David L. Coleman. He pastors Full Gospel Christ Center on McRaven Road. The area is filled with tires, beer bottles, couches, and garbage scattered everywhere on both sides of the street. “You...
WDAM-TV
State amends TANF case against USM, Favre
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre are among 10 defendants in the amended complaint from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The MDHS recently amended its civil complaint, creating further legal grounds to recover misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy...
WAPT
Jackson water system administrator says city's water is 'high-quality'
JACKSON, Miss. — Thethird-party administrator for Jackson's water system is happy with how things are going so far. "We're running very well at the moment. A lot of confidence. EPA is still on-site testing the water regularly," administrator Ted Henifin said. "I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now. If you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high-quality, and it's very, very well tested and approved."
WAPT
Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
How is the ‘tridemic’ affecting Mississippians?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical experts are sounding the alarm on a large uptick on flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. Leaders with the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are calling the outbreak a ‘tridemic.’ Doctors in Mississippi said while they’ve seen a rise in all three illnesses, the flu is most prevalent. According […]
schoolbusfleet.com
Mississippi's First Electric School Bus Arrives
The first electric school bus in Mississippi is now operating in the town of Brooklyn at Forrest County Agricultural High School. Representatives from Mississippi Power and the school celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bus, a Thomas Built Buses C-2 Jouley, replaces a diesel bus. It’s expected to carry students as far as 138 miles on a single charge.
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
vicksburgnews.com
This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953
In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
