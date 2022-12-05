ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi prisons may soon exceed capacity

Mississippi — the world’s leader in imprisoning people — will soon skyrocket past its capacity to hold them all. In just 10 months, the state’s prison population has exploded, rising almost twice as fast as inflation. If this rate persists, the Mississippi Department of Corrections would exceed its listed capacity of 20,443 over the next several months.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Council asks JPD to refer gun crime cases to U.S. Attorney’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council wants more gun cases to be turned over to the federal government for prosecution. Tuesday, the council approved a non-binding resolution asking the Jackson Police Department to refer criminal cases involving felons with firearms to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The resolution...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Express Grain leader arrested, charged with fraud

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC, which declared bankruptcy in 2021, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday, December 6. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported John Coleman, 46, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses. Coleman […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.

Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
VICKSBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

State amends TANF case against USM, Favre

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation and NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre are among 10 defendants in the amended complaint from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. The MDHS recently amended its civil complaint, creating further legal grounds to recover misspent Temporary Assistance for Needy...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson water system administrator says city's water is 'high-quality'

JACKSON, Miss. — Thethird-party administrator for Jackson's water system is happy with how things are going so far. "We're running very well at the moment. A lot of confidence. EPA is still on-site testing the water regularly," administrator Ted Henifin said. "I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now. If you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high-quality, and it's very, very well tested and approved."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How is the ‘tridemic’ affecting Mississippians?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Medical experts are sounding the alarm on a large uptick on flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. Leaders with the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are calling the outbreak a ‘tridemic.’ Doctors in Mississippi said while they’ve seen a rise in all three illnesses, the flu is most prevalent. According […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
schoolbusfleet.com

Mississippi's First Electric School Bus Arrives

The first electric school bus in Mississippi is now operating in the town of Brooklyn at Forrest County Agricultural High School. Representatives from Mississippi Power and the school celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bus, a Thomas Built Buses C-2 Jouley, replaces a diesel bus. It’s expected to carry students as far as 138 miles on a single charge.
BROOKLYN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

This day in history: Vicksburg tornado of 1953

In 1953, the United States experienced a severe outbreak of tornadoes that claimed 523 lives. Vicksburg was among the hardest hit by the storms. On Dec. 5, 1953, an F5 tornado developed over the Yazoo River in Warren County and entered Vicksburg. The tornado destroyed the city’s electrical services, started...
VICKSBURG, MS

