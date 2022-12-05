JACKSON, Miss. — Thethird-party administrator for Jackson's water system is happy with how things are going so far. "We're running very well at the moment. A lot of confidence. EPA is still on-site testing the water regularly," administrator Ted Henifin said. "I tell everybody this is the most tested water in America right now. If you're worried about drinking water, come to Jackson because this water is really high-quality, and it's very, very well tested and approved."

