Stony Point Woman Jailed
Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
Sheriff: Deputies apprehended armed fugitive while he was enroute to I-SS elementary school to pick up child
A Charlotte man faces felony gun and drug charges after he was stopped by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies as he was driving to pick up his child from Lake Shore Elementary School earlier this week. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, of Stelle...
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Man arrested on felony firearm, drug charges en route to Mooresville school
MOORESVILLE – A Charlotte man with a long rap sheet was arrested on several felony charges in a traffic stop outside the entrance to a local elementary school Wednesday. Several patrol deputies with the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a suspect wanted by Troutman Police for an alleged armed robbery which occurred the day prior at a convenience store.
Guilty: Judge sentences Union Grove man to life imprisonment for murder of Tommy Cass
A Union Grove man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. After a jury of 10 men and two women found Blaine “Dale” Hague guilty of first-degree murder for killing Cass, Superior Court Judge David Hall imposed a mandatory sentence of life without parole on Friday morning. The only other punishment for first-degree murder in North Carolina is the death penalty, which the prosecution did not seek in this case.
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old in Gastonia, police say
Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and Vape store on New Hope Road around 2 p.m. where he showed a knife and stole property from the store. Man arrested after robbing store, carjacking 70-year-old …. Police said Matthew Westin Norwood, 37, entered the N.C. Tobacco and...
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
Man From Hiddenite Arrested
Christopher Floyd Cribb, age 37 of Hiddenite, was placed in custody on Tuesday, December 6th for multiple felony probation violations. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $9,000. As of earlier today, he was no longer listed as an inmate.
Jury deliberations underway in Hague murder trial
A jury began deliberating in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the murder trial of Blaine “Dale” Hague. Hague, 73, faces a sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. The jury also has the option of finding Hague guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Suspect arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after police standoff in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A suspect wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping is in custody after a standoff Wednesday in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Negotiators with the York County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team were in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive...
Detectives asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating runaway teen. The grandmother of Holly Marie Blackwell reported her missing from the residence on West Highview Lane, Lincolnton on Dec. 8. She was last known to be at the residence on Dec. 5.
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
NC woman sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud, federal officials say
Federal officials say fake COVID-19 loan applications will imprison a Charlotte woman for 42 months.
CMPD investigating fatal Aug. 30 three-car wreck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman died after a three-vehicle accident on Aug. 30, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating. Authorities responded to the wreck at the 5300 block of Providence Road around 2:42 p.m. that day. Officers located a 2006...
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit
22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
Man convicted in car crash death of Lexington asst. principal skips out on last few days of court
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage about the Lexington City Schools principal killed in a crash in April 2020. A man is charged with a felony for killing a Triad principal in a car crash, according to District Attorney Jim O'Neill. A Forsyth...
