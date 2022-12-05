A Union Grove man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. After a jury of 10 men and two women found Blaine “Dale” Hague guilty of first-degree murder for killing Cass, Superior Court Judge David Hall imposed a mandatory sentence of life without parole on Friday morning. The only other punishment for first-degree murder in North Carolina is the death penalty, which the prosecution did not seek in this case.

UNION GROVE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO