Maiden, NC

860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Jailed

Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Man arrested on felony firearm, drug charges en route to Mooresville school

MOORESVILLE – A Charlotte man with a long rap sheet was arrested on several felony charges in a traffic stop outside the entrance to a local elementary school Wednesday. Several patrol deputies with the Iredell Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a suspect wanted by Troutman Police for an alleged armed robbery which occurred the day prior at a convenience store.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Guilty: Judge sentences Union Grove man to life imprisonment for murder of Tommy Cass

A Union Grove man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. After a jury of 10 men and two women found Blaine “Dale” Hague guilty of first-degree murder for killing Cass, Superior Court Judge David Hall imposed a mandatory sentence of life without parole on Friday morning. The only other punishment for first-degree murder in North Carolina is the death penalty, which the prosecution did not seek in this case.
UNION GROVE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man charged with 10 counts of illegally possessing catalytic converter: warrants

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing several felony charges related to the unlawful possession of catalytic converters, according to Davidson County court records. Oliver Hernadez, 20, is accused in court records of “knowingly” possessing catalytic converters that were removed from a motor vehicle as “a person not authorized to possess a […]
LEXINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Man From Hiddenite Arrested

Christopher Floyd Cribb, age 37 of Hiddenite, was placed in custody on Tuesday, December 6th for multiple felony probation violations. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $9,000. As of earlier today, he was no longer listed as an inmate.
HIDDENITE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jury deliberations underway in Hague murder trial

A jury began deliberating in Iredell County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the murder trial of Blaine “Dale” Hague. Hague, 73, faces a sentence of life imprisonment if he is convicted of first-degree murder in the September 2020 shooting death of Harmony resident Tommy Cass. The jury also has the option of finding Hague guilty of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or not guilty.
UNION GROVE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Detectives asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating runaway teen. The grandmother of Holly Marie Blackwell reported her missing from the residence on West Highview Lane, Lincolnton on Dec. 8. She was last known to be at the residence on Dec. 5.
LINCOLNTON, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD investigating fatal Aug. 30 three-car wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman died after a three-vehicle accident on Aug. 30, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating. Authorities responded to the wreck at the 5300 block of Providence Road around 2:42 p.m. that day. Officers located a 2006...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit

22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

