ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College grant to help transfer students in STEM majors

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 5 days ago

Monmouth College has received a major grant to help make higher education more inclusive for STEM students.

The $470,666 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Maryland will be used to create a seamless transfer pathway for Illinois Central College students from underrepresented backgrounds who wish to earn bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and science at Monmouth College. The College is among 104 schools to receive a six-year grant through the Institute’s $60 million Inclusive Excellence initiative. The initiative challenges colleges and universities to build capacity for student belonging, especially for those who have been historically excluded from the sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdK35_0jYBn5Yu00
(monmouthcollege.edu)

“The Howard Hughes Medical Institute is one of the world’s leaders in biomedical research and support of education in the biomedical fields. A Howard Hughes Medical Institute grant is, in the higher education world, equivalent to an Oscar or Grammy,” said Monmouth President Clarence Wyatt. “Receiving this award affirms the creative work of our faculty and staff and recognizes Monmouth’s focus on empowering its students.” Wyatt said the Howard Hughes Medical Institute grant also advances several key elements of Monmouth’s strategic plan, including enriching the College’s curricular experience and positioning the College to attract and serve students who begin their college careers at two-year institutions.

For Mark Willhardt, Monmouth Vice President for Academic Affairs, it was especially rewarding to receive the grant because so much faculty effort went into making it a reality.

“Faculty have been pursuing this since before the pandemic, so it is great to see their dedication pay off – literally, with the grant, and figuratively, for all the terrific students the grant will support,” he said. Their goal is to create a program on Monmouth’s campus by this summer that will introduce incoming ICC students to math and research.

“Students would be involved in a real research project, getting data and doing some math,” said biology professor Eric Engstrom, who worked on the grant proposal. “They’d get to see what real research is like. Some students may have never experienced that.”

Math is part of the equation because of the hurdle it traditionally represents for interest in disciplines connected to science, technology, engineering and math, popularly known as STEM.

“We’ve chosen mathematics as our pivot point,” said Engstrom. “Math is the great intimidator. A student might be interested in a subject until they realize there’s math involved. We have to work on this. Math is something anyone can successfully learn.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

Eight Sherrard seniors named Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) has announced that eight seniors from Sherrard High School have been named Illinois State Scholars. Carly Anderson, Katelyn Barnhouse, Lauren Copeland, Kyla Elsbury, Olivia Meskan, Addison Pickens, Hailie Shemek and Gina Steckel each scored in the 95th percentile on ACT or SAT test and ranked in the top one-half […]
SHERRARD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

School district board, members receive honors

The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

BHC Ranch Series raises scholarship funds

Black Hawk College’s IHSA Western Equestrian Team is hosting the Robin Moreland Memorial Ranch Series on Friday, December 9 in the Ag Arena at the East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva. Events include dummy roping at 5 p.m. and competitive events such as ranch rail, ranch riding, ranch reining, barrels and poles at […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Gilda’s Club offers medical cannabis workshop

Medical cannabis has been legal in Illinois for several years and is used to treat a variety of conditions. Many people have questions about it but may be unsure where to go to get reliable information. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free informational program on medical cannabis for anyone impacted by cancer. The […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

‘Season of Light’ comes to Augie Dec. 10-16

Augustana College’s John Deere Planetarium will host its annual holiday program, “Season of Light,” December 10-16. The public is invited to this free event. The planetarium is located at 820 38th Street in Rock Island. The shows will be held weekdays at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Reservations are required […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Nominations open for MLK award

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will host the 40th Annual Memorial Service and Awards Celebration honoring the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This year’s theme is “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle.” […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Learn Cooking with Heart at UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health – Trinity announces the return of in-person classes for its free Cooking with Heart series. These interactive, four-week cooking classes are offered by experienced dietitians at Trinity. The classes are held in the state-of-the-art Cardiac Nutrition Center at Trinity Heart Center, 2701 17th Street in Rock Island. In-person and virtual class options will […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rotary honors long time member

Members of the Rock Island Rotary recently visited Friendship Manor in Rock Island to honor a fellow Rotarian. Ardo Holmgrain, a retired engineer from the Army Corps of Engineers, joined the Rock Island Rotary in 1967 and served as president between 1988-89. He was previously honored as a “Paul Harris Fellow +7” in recognition of […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IL Extension to host kids’ make & take workshop

The University of Illinois Extension is hosting a gift making workshop for kids on Monday, December 19 from 5-6:30 p.m. at their office located at 321 Second Avenue West in Milan. Kids can choose from a variety of projects, including decorating a magnetic frame, making ornaments, painting a holiday wooden decoration, creating a bead bracelet, […]
MILAN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport Police hosting 20th annual toy drive

The Davenport Police Association is hosting their 20th Annual Christmas Toy Drive to support Family Resources Inc. on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11. This event was created by officers in 2002 after the Family Resources offices were burglarized shortly before Christmas and toys and funds were stolen. The event raises money and collects […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Volunteers sought for LEGO League events

The Quad City Engineering & Science Council (QCESC) needs volunteers to support students who are competing at the inaugural FIRST LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 3rd at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue in East Moline. Approximately 150 students ages 9-14 from 22 Illinois teams built robots and prepared presentations to compete […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Kuo wins USHCA Chinese Teacher award

UPDATE, December 1, 12:21 p.m. Heidi Kuo has been named one of three winners of the US Heartland Chinese Teacher Award from the United States Heartland China Association (USHCA). She will receive a $5,000 grant from the organization and its sponsor, LingoAce. EARLIER: Heidi Kuo, a Mandarin Chinese language teacher at Muscatine High School and […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

New clinic gives students access to healthcare

A new health clinic has opened at Moline High School to ensure students have easy access to health services. The new School Health Link Clinic is run by the Rock Island County Health Department and is located inside the school at 3602 Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The clinic is open to all kids […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Winter clothing drive to benefit SAL Community Services

Modern Woodmen of America wants to make sure low income families in the Quad Cities stay cozy this winter. They’re holding a winter clothing drive-thru event on Saturday, December 17 to collect new and gently used winter clothing to benefit SAL Community Services, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources, support and advocacy for low-income […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy