NC man plans to help family, church with $1 million lottery win

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Ray Flowers Jr., of New Bern, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Something just drew me to that one,” he said.

Flowers, 66, bought his winning ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern.

“I was probably more dumbfounded than anything else,” Flowers said.

After he won, Flowers brought his ticket home to show his wife.

“She didn’t believe me,” he said. “She thought it was a fake ticket.”

When Flowers claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had a decision to make. He could choose to take the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $426,063.

“I was very relieved because I’ve been thinking about semi-retiring, and this will help with that,” he said.

In addition to semi-retiring from sales merchandising, Flowers said he will help out his church and his family with his winnings.

