Kool G Rap Releases New Album ‘Last Of A Dying Breed’ & “Born Hustler” Video Ft AZ & 38 Spesh
‘LAST OF A DYING BREED’ FEATURES APPEARANCES FROM AZ, SEAN PRICE, NEMS, VADO, 38 SPESH, ROYAL FLUSH & BIG DADDY KANE. KOOL G RAP’S ‘LAST OF A DYING BREED’ IS NOW AVAILABLE!. NEW VIDEO FOR “BORN HUSTLER” FEAT AZ & 38 SPESH ALSO RELEASED.
Single Mom and Beauty Veteran Cole Patterson Makes Directorial Debut with ‘Holiday Hideaway’ for BET+
Celebrity beauty expert and single mom, Cole Patterson, makes her directorial debut this holiday season with the film “Holiday Hideaway,” which is streaming now on BET+ for the holiday season.The film stars Vivica A. Fox, Camille Winbush, Novi Brown, Rodney Van Johnson and Leonard Earl Howze. Cole Patterson...
Meet Hip Hop Artist and Host of Cypher TV TDIMUZIK
Hip-hop artist and host of Cypher TV as well as the Battle of the Beat, TDIMUZIK, is bringing a new kind of heat to the rap industry. The release of his freestyle to catchy and legendary beat, “Thriller”, originally performed by Michael Jackson are hypnotic. His wordplay and lyrics overall will captivate long time hip-hop lovers. He has also created an afro-pop flavored masterpiece called “Tomorrow” that was released this year. The amount of good “MUZIK” he has put out this year alone is incredible, but his big heart is something worth marveling at as well.
Paul McCartney Admits The Beatles Initially Wrote Songs for Money — ‘We Wanted to Get Paid’
While many songs by The Beatles have meaningful lyrics, Paul McCartney says many early Beatles songs were written for the purpose of making money
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
Alt-Country’s The Jared Stout Band Deliver Upbeat, Appalachian Rhythms in New Hit “Luck”
Ending the year on a melodic note, Virginia’s The Jared Stout Band are back with their fun yet introspective new hit “Luck”. Now available on all streaming platforms, “Luck” will not only get you up out of your seat, but it’ll also keep you thinking about how to flip a negative moment on its head and instead, make something positive out of it. Channeling wildly popular Appalachian rhythms, the alt-country powerhouse presents an original melody among soulful vocals that stick in your head from beginning to end. Paired with a dynamic music video, the 6 piece band shows off their undeniable energy, ready to share with LIVE stages in 2023.
Mz Nicky – (Chris Cross) Produced by Zaytoven
