San Mateo, CA

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday.

Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group . The group says she was going to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara.

Monica De Leon went missing on November 29, 2022, in Mexico. Photo via Facebook group: Help Us Find Monica De Leon.

De Leon was wearing a black T-shirt and black pants when she was taken. She has short hair with black and blonde highlights and is about 5'5" tall.

Her family said that her puppy was left alone in the street when she was kidnapped.

The disappearance was reported to the U.S. State Department website for citizens missing abroad. Her family is asking California Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Jackie Speier to help in the search.

Monica's last know whereabouts.

It's unclear if someone saw her being taken or if it was discovered on surveillance video after the fact. It's also unknown if De Leon lived abroad or was visiting, according to KTVU.

KION has reached out to the group for more information on her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Facebook group dedicated to the search or call Senator Padilla's office at 202-224-3553.

Comments / 24

Bangkok
5d ago

We stopped going to Mexico about 10 years ago. Too crazy and many cops are corrupt and in on these kidnappings.

Reply(1)
11
nadine Cortez
5d ago

that's why I don't visit any part of Mexico, people getting killed, kidnapped, forget it!!!

Reply
7
poisoner24
5d ago

Sad....I don't think it will end well. WTH was she in Mexico?

Reply(1)
7
 

