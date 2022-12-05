(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers indicate there are now 707 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 722 cases reported Tuesday. Health Officials have warned a surge in COVID was likely during the Holidays. It is not mandatory, but it is suggested residents may want to use face coverings indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID, as well as the Flu and RSV. It is also highly recommended residents receive the COVID Boost and the annual flu vaccine. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County is reporting 27.50 new cases per day per 100,000 population with a positivity rate of 18.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 959.

2 DAYS AGO