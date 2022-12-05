Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
AAA Meeting Cancelled
The Imperial County Area Agency on Aging ( AAA ) will not meet in December. The meeting originally scheduled for December 15, 2022 has been cancelled. The next regular meeting will be held, in-person, on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Imperial County Department of Social Services on south 4th Street in El Centro.
kxoradio.com
Compost Pails Available
Compost your kitchen scraps. Residents of El Centro can pick up a free food waste pail that will turn kitchen scraps into compost for your garden. The pails will be available on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the City of El Centro Library on Imperial Avenue. The pails are funded by Cal Recycle.
kxoradio.com
More Roadwork in El Centro
Look for more roadwork in the city of El Centro. Starting on Monday, December 12, 2022, both east and westbound lanes of Scott Avenue near the intersection of Imperial Avenue will be closed. Imperial Avenue will be open to both north and southbound traffic but you can expect delays. The road work will affect traffic on Monday and Tuesday. Both Scott and Imperial Avenue are expected to befall open by the end of each workday.
kxoradio.com
Santa Will Be Cruising The Neighborhoods
(Santa will be taking a tour of El Centro)...It starts December 12 and continues through December 18. Santa will be riding with El Centro Fire on a fire truck each evening starting at 5:30 pm. Santa and His Helpers will be going through various neighborhoods each evening. Sirens will alert residents of Santas arrival in their neighborhood. Take the kids outside when you hear the sirens and let them wave to Santa. The City of El Centro is hosting the tours, and the routes will be within the El Centro City limits. Contact the El Centro Fire Department for more information.
kxoradio.com
Merry Christmas Dance
(City of Calexico Hosting a dance)...It is a Merry Christmas Dance. It will be held Friday night from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Community Center, 707 Dool Avenue in Calexico. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors 55 and older. If you need more information, contact the Calexico Recreation Department.
kxoradio.com
Kids Night Out
(A Special event where parents are not allowed in)...It is a unique event sponsored by the El Centro Parks and Recreation Department. It is designed to give the parents a special night to Christmas Shop, or do whatever they want, and the kids will be safely entertained. Kids Night Out will be December 16 from 5:30 to 9:30 pm at the Conrad Harrison Youth Center on Park Avenue in El Centro. The kids will be kept busy with an obstacle course, escape room, crafts, pizza, a movie and more.
kxoradio.com
City Of Calexico Christmas Tree Lighting
(Border City Christmas Tree Lighting)...It is tonight at the Rockwood Avenue Promenade. It runs from 5:30 to 9:30 pm and, along with the lighting of the Christmas Tree, special performances by the Calexico High School and Willie Moreno Jr High Marching bands, photos with Santa, food vendors, fun activities, music and more. The community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.
kxoradio.com
Cool Weather
Look for temperatures to dip and a chance for rain in the next several days. The National Weather Service (NWS) says that mostly sunny and quiet weather will continue through the weekend. A strong winter storm will track through the Western states Sunday through Tuesday. There will be a chance for precipitation mostly east of the Colorado River Valley. Temperatures will range from the low 60's in the daytime to upper 30's to low 40's overnight. Freezing temperatures are possible in the Blythe area but a freeze is not expected in the El Centro area. Snow is expected for the higher elevations in the San Diego mountains.
kxoradio.com
Fluctuation In Active COVID Cases
(COVID 19 update)....New numbers were released Thursday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The new numbers indicate there are now 707 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is down slightly from the 722 cases reported Tuesday. Health Officials have warned a surge in COVID was likely during the Holidays. It is not mandatory, but it is suggested residents may want to use face coverings indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID, as well as the Flu and RSV. It is also highly recommended residents receive the COVID Boost and the annual flu vaccine. COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County is reporting 27.50 new cases per day per 100,000 population with a positivity rate of 18.3%. Fatalities attributed to the virus remain at 959.
Comments / 0